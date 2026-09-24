Colorado vs. Baylor Tickets Hit a Price Few Expected

The cheapest way into McLane Stadium for Colorado’s trip to Baylor appeared as low as $16 on TickPick and Gametime, below the $17 to $43 range tracked earlier in the week.

The catch is that resale prices do not remain dormant for long. Later checks showed the floor moving again, with SeatGeek listing the game from $17 on its Colorado schedule page and Gametime showing higher all-in prices. So the $16 mark should at best be considered a Wednesday snapshot (not a guarantee that by kickoff it will remain there).

Baylor is using Saturday’s Colorado game to celebrate program traditions and throwback uniforms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s game starts at 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2. It is Colorado’s first trip to Waco since 2007, and Baylor is using the game as its Traditions Game, with throwback uniforms and several old-school game-day touches.

Colorado has no cheaper game left on SeatGeek

Even after the prices began to shift again, Baylor remained the cheapest game left on Colorado’s SeatGeek schedule. The Buffaloes’ away game page showed that the trip to Waco starts from $16, while Cincinnati starts from $64, Arizona State from $79, and Oklahoma State from $162.

The home dates were higher as well. Per SeatGeek, the UCF game starts at $62, Houston from $63, Kansas State at $96, Texas Tech from $106, and Utah from $144. For anyone who simply wants to see Deion Sanders’ team in person, Waco is still the low-cost option on that marketplace.

McLane Stadium hosts Colorado for the Buffaloes’ first trip to Waco since 2007 | Destination Waco / Visit Waco, TX

The timing is notable because Colorado is coming off a 41-7 loss at Evanston. Sanders also said Tuesday that his offense is averaging about 10 points per game if the Weber State win is excluded.

“It’s not good. It’s not going to win for you whatsoever,” Sanders said.

Baylor’s own home schedule tells the same story

Likewise, the gap is just as clear from Baylor’s POV. SeatGeek’s Baylor home schedule showed Colorado as the Bears’ cheapest remaining home game, even when that page displayed a higher $31 starting point. TCU began at $64, Texas Tech at $75, and Iowa State at $77.

McLane Stadium’s capacity sits at around 45,000, and Baylor announced an attendance of 41,343 at last weekend’s 36-1 victory over Louisiana Tech. Baylor is also leaning into the occasion. The first 5,000 fans will each get a Bruiser bobblehead as part of the Traditions Game.

Quarterback DJ Lagway is another part of the week’s buildup. Dave Aranda said Monday that all indications pointed to Lagway being scheduled to return after he missed out on two games with an ankle injury. Aranda said Lagway is in a much better state, but he stopped short of calling him fully healthy.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in street clothes during warmups before the game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Baylor both enter the Big 12 opener with similar records (2-1). Sanders himself shares lots of history with Texas, and he sounded happy to go back.

“I think we go in there with the same record. It’s going to be a wonderful setting, you know, back in Texas, and I look forward to it. We look forward to it,” Sanders said Tuesday.

Fans looking to make the trip might want to consider refreshing more often, though, as the price likely shifts up until kickoff.

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