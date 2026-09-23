How to Watch Colorado vs. Baylor: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
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The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to redeem themselves from their loss to Northwestern as they prepare to take on the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. Colorado is entering the matchup with a 2-1 record after opening the season with wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State prior to suffering a 41-7 loss to Northwestern.
Baylor also enters the game at 2-1 and will host Colorado at McLane Stadium for the Buffaloes’ first Big 12 game of the season. This game will be a rematch of the dramatic 2024 meeting between the two programs when Colorado beat Baylor 38-31 in double overtime. With both teams beginning conference play, there will be plenty at stake when they meet.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Baylor
Colorado and Baylor will meet Saturday, September 26, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, or noon ET, giving fans an early start to the college football Saturday.
Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Baylor Bears
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT
Location: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV
The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2. The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Lowell Galindo on play-by-play, Kirk Morrison as the analyst and Dawn Davenport reporting from the sideline. Fans will also be able to tune in on the radio through the Baylor Sports Media Network.
For fans attending the game, Baylor is also planning several special events around the matchup. The school has designated the contest as a throwback game celebrating Colorado’s first trip to Waco since 2007. The first 5,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive a limited-edition Bruiser bobblehead. Baylor will also be wearing a special throwback jersey, and there will be a postgame concert featuring Texas’ own country artist, Pat Green.
Colorado vs. Baylor Preview
Saturday’s game gives Colorado an immediate opportunity to respond to its disappointing performance against Northwestern. The Buffaloes opened the season with two victories, including a 14-13 road win over Georgia Tech and a 52-21 victory against Weber State.
Colorado finished the Northwestern game with 348 total yards, including 180 rushing yards and 180 passing yards. Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis completed 19 of 29 passes for 168 yards in addition to one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Jaquail Smith provided a bright spot on the ground, rushing for 91 yards on only eight carries. Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams also caught five passes for 88 yards and Colorado’s only touchdown.
Baylor enters the matchup following their defeat over Louisiana Tech 36-19. The Bears totaled 418 yards of offense in that game, while Baylor quarterback Nate Bennett completed 21 of 24 passes for 253 yards. He also recorded three touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Baylor has won its first two games at McLane Stadium this season.
One of the biggest storylines in this upcoming game will be Baylor’s quarterback situation. DJ Lagway has been dealing with some injury trouble, which has led to Bennett starting the Bears’ last two games in his place. This makes the quarterback position something to monitor as kickoff approaches.
The history between these programs adds another layer to the matchup. Colorado leads the all-time series 10-7 and is 4-2 against Baylor in games played in Waco. The most recent meeting came in 2024, when Colorado erased a late deficit and ultimately resulted in a 38-31 Buffaloes win in double overtime.
Now, Colorado will try to put their recent loss in the past and begin Big 12 play on a positive note.
Colorado vs. Baylor Odds
Baylor enters the matchup as the favorite according to the current betting market. FanDuel’s latest listing of numbers has the Bears at approximately -10.5, with Colorado at +10.5. The current FanDuel total is listed at 54.5 points.
This means that Colorado would need to either win outright or lose by 10 points or fewer for a +10.5 spread wager to cover. Baylor would need to win by at least 11 points to cover the -10.5 line.
DraftKings currently has the spread for this game as the Bears at -10 (-110), with the Buffaloes at +10 (-110). Despite slight differences in the numbers, it still means Colorado would need to win outright or lose by nine points or fewer for a +10 spread wager to cover. Baylor would also still need to win by 11 points to cover its side of the spread.
The Over/Under at DraftKings is currently 55.5 points, with both the Over and Under listed at -110. Bettors taking the Over would need the two teams to combine for at least 56 points, while the Under would cash if the final combined score is 55 points or fewer.
The spread has moved from the earlier numbers surrounding this matchup, as it illustrates how quickly college football betting markets can change during the week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23