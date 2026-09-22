How Baylor Bears' DJ Lagway Injury Update Reshapes Colorado Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes can now shift focus to the 2026 Big 12 Conference gauntlet. They must bury any lingering thoughts from the 41-7 Northwestern defeat on Sept. 19.

But there's one thing on the mind of coach Deion Sanders and even defensive coordinator Chris Marve starting on Sept. 21. And it's more than just tweaking up a defense that's allowed 62 combined points the last two weeks.

It's the thought of preparing for Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, thanks to this massive update from Bears coach Dave Aranda.

Colorado Likely to Face DJ Lagway

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in street clothes during warmups before the game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway has become banged up on the Bears' side. Baylor needed to turn to Nate Bennett behind center amid Lagway's ankle ailment.

Aranda, however, shared this update during his press conference in Waco, Texas, on Monday.

"DJ’s back," Aranda began. "We haven’t practiced yet; we’re going to do that later today. But all indications are yes. He was able to work out on the field prior to the game on Saturday. He felt really good. He feels good walking around now. He’s excited and ready.”

In other words, Lagway has the green light to suit up against Colorado after it originally appeared that he wouldn't play. So now Marve, Sanders and the Buffaloes have their second straight dual-threat passer to prepare for post-Aidan Chiles of Northwestern.

How DJ Lagway Immediately Impacts Colorado vs. Baylor Showdown

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during warmups before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway first injured his ankle against Auburn during Baylor's season opener of the 2026 season, yet still gutted it out to finish the game.

Baylor came close to knocking off the traditional SEC powerhouse, but fell 17-16 after Aranda's failed attempt to go for the two-point conversion. Lagway committed two turnovers that game, but shredded the Tigers with 333 passing yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has operated just fine offensively with backup quarterback Nate Bennett. He's tossed a combined five touchdowns against Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M in Lagway's absence. He was even an efficient 21-of-24 passing against the former. But Baylor handed the offensive reins to Lagway the moment he landed at the Big 12 school via Florida.

Lagway has endured a rather up-and-down collegiate career. Florida once hyped him as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He showed a powerful right arm that gave him a high ceiling.

Lagway didn't hesistate to push the ball down the field. He also became a creator in chaos by extending plays with his feet before firing down the field. However, he became turnover prone in the process as he developed a riverboat gambler attitude with his throws. Lagway also has delivered too many hot-and-cold moments.

How Colorado Can Counter DJ Lagway

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway's chances of playing against the Buffaloes increased because of Aranda's words. Marve will more than likely go about preparing for Lagway anyway, even if his name shows up in the Big 12 availability report.

Baylor likely will lean into Lagway's strength anyway and test Colorado's secondary. This unit has endured some coverage lapses over the last two weeks. But Marve can test Lagway's composure right away by sending early blitzes.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Gideon Lampron and even cornerback Boo Carter can be unleashed here. Marve can even attempt to disguise the blitzes and coverages, as Lagway has struggled to process every defense, even from his Florida days.

But Colorado must reignite its pass rush, as linebacker Tyler Martinez was the only one to deliver a sack against Northwestern. Marve will need to find new ways to unleash edge rushers Toby Anene and Lamont Lester Jr. to create discomfort in Lagway's potential return. The last thing Colorado wants is to deal with the big-arm version of Lagway. They'll want the mistake-prone one for the Big 12 opener.

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