How Baylor Bears' DJ Lagway Injury Update Reshapes Colorado Matchup
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The Colorado Buffaloes can now shift focus to the 2026 Big 12 Conference gauntlet. They must bury any lingering thoughts from the 41-7 Northwestern defeat on Sept. 19.
But there's one thing on the mind of coach Deion Sanders and even defensive coordinator Chris Marve starting on Sept. 21. And it's more than just tweaking up a defense that's allowed 62 combined points the last two weeks.
It's the thought of preparing for Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway, thanks to this massive update from Bears coach Dave Aranda.
Colorado Likely to Face DJ Lagway
Lagway has become banged up on the Bears' side. Baylor needed to turn to Nate Bennett behind center amid Lagway's ankle ailment.
Aranda, however, shared this update during his press conference in Waco, Texas, on Monday.
"DJ’s back," Aranda began. "We haven’t practiced yet; we’re going to do that later today. But all indications are yes. He was able to work out on the field prior to the game on Saturday. He felt really good. He feels good walking around now. He’s excited and ready.”
In other words, Lagway has the green light to suit up against Colorado after it originally appeared that he wouldn't play. So now Marve, Sanders and the Buffaloes have their second straight dual-threat passer to prepare for post-Aidan Chiles of Northwestern.
How DJ Lagway Immediately Impacts Colorado vs. Baylor Showdown
Lagway first injured his ankle against Auburn during Baylor's season opener of the 2026 season, yet still gutted it out to finish the game.
Baylor came close to knocking off the traditional SEC powerhouse, but fell 17-16 after Aranda's failed attempt to go for the two-point conversion. Lagway committed two turnovers that game, but shredded the Tigers with 333 passing yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns.
Baylor has operated just fine offensively with backup quarterback Nate Bennett. He's tossed a combined five touchdowns against Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M in Lagway's absence. He was even an efficient 21-of-24 passing against the former. But Baylor handed the offensive reins to Lagway the moment he landed at the Big 12 school via Florida.
Lagway has endured a rather up-and-down collegiate career. Florida once hyped him as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He showed a powerful right arm that gave him a high ceiling.
Lagway didn't hesistate to push the ball down the field. He also became a creator in chaos by extending plays with his feet before firing down the field. However, he became turnover prone in the process as he developed a riverboat gambler attitude with his throws. Lagway also has delivered too many hot-and-cold moments.
How Colorado Can Counter DJ Lagway
Lagway's chances of playing against the Buffaloes increased because of Aranda's words. Marve will more than likely go about preparing for Lagway anyway, even if his name shows up in the Big 12 availability report.
Baylor likely will lean into Lagway's strength anyway and test Colorado's secondary. This unit has endured some coverage lapses over the last two weeks. But Marve can test Lagway's composure right away by sending early blitzes.
Linebacker Gideon Lampron and even cornerback Boo Carter can be unleashed here. Marve can even attempt to disguise the blitzes and coverages, as Lagway has struggled to process every defense, even from his Florida days.
But Colorado must reignite its pass rush, as linebacker Tyler Martinez was the only one to deliver a sack against Northwestern. Marve will need to find new ways to unleash edge rushers Toby Anene and Lamont Lester Jr. to create discomfort in Lagway's potential return. The last thing Colorado wants is to deal with the big-arm version of Lagway. They'll want the mistake-prone one for the Big 12 opener.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna