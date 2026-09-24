Three Bold Predictions for Colorado vs. Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to bounce back when they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. Colorado enters the matchup 2-1 after opening the season with wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State before suffering a 41-7 loss to Northwestern. Baylor also enters the matchup at 2-1 and will have home-field advantage at McLane Stadium.

The Bears are currently favored by around 9.5 points, with the total sitting at 55.5 points according to the latest odds from FanDuel. Baylor is also expecting starting quarterback DJ Lagway to return after he missed time with a high-ankle sprain. With Colorado beginning Big 12 play and looking to put last week’s loss behind it, the team is looking to make a statement and display the changes they have made.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Rushing Attack Goes Over 200 Yards

One of the biggest strengths Colorado has shown through the first three games has been its ability to run the football. The Buffaloes have rushed for at least 180 yards in each of their first three games and have averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Baylor coach Dave Aranda specifically pointed to Colorado’s unusual backfield formations and multiple tight ends as something his defense will have to account for. This makes the rushing attack an important part of Saturday’s matchup.

Colorado’s offense could lean heavily on the ground game, especially if the Buffaloes want to take pressure off Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. Establishing the run would also force Baylor’s defense to commit more players toward the line of scrimmage, potentially creating opportunities for Colorado’s passing game.

If Colorado can consistently move the ball on the ground, the team could remain competitive throughout the game.

Julian Lewis Throws for Three Touchdowns

Lewis has the opportunity to respond to his difficult performance against Northwestern with one of his better games of the season.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis struggled against the Wildcats as he completed 19 of 29 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Colorado’s offense never found the same rhythm it had during the first two games of the season.

Lewis could throw for at least three touchdowns against the Bears. This would represent a significant bounce-back performance for the young quarterback, and Colorado’s rushing strategy could help create that opportunity.

If the Buffaloes are able to establish the run, Baylor’s safeties may have to move closer to the line of scrimmage. That could give Lewis opportunities to attack the Bears downfield, particularly with Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams and the rest of Colorado’s receiving corps.

Lewis has already shown his ability to produce big numbers this season. He threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns against Weber State, so another explosive passing performance is definitely possible.

Colorado Keeps It Within One Score

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado can make this a much more competitive game than the current betting line suggests.

FanDuel currently has Baylor favored by 9.5 points, with the Bears at -9.5 and Colorado at +9.5. The moneyline also gives Baylor a significant advantage, with Baylor at -375 and Colorado at +290.

Despite the Bears being favored, the Buffaloes still have a chance to make this a much closer game than the betting line suggests. With Baylor being favored on the moneyline, while Colorado is the underdog making an outright Buffaloes win a significant upset.

Baylor has the home-field advantage and is favored by the betting market, but Colorado has already shown it can compete in close games on the road. The Buffaloes opened the season with a 14-13 victory over Georgia Tech and will look to deliver another strong road performance.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Yamil Talib (95) tries to tackle Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest key for Colorado will be avoiding the mistakes that hurt the team against Northwestern. The Buffaloes turned the ball over four times in that 41-7 loss, something they cannot afford to repeat against Baylor.

If Colorado can protect the football, establish its rushing attack and give Julian Lewis opportunities to make plays, the Buffaloes could keep the game within striking distance. Colorado had rushed for at least 180 yards in each of its first three games, which provided the offense with a foundation it can rely on.

Baylor may be favored on both the spread and moneyline, but that does not mean Colorado cannot put up a fight. If the Buffaloes can force a few turnovers of their own and make enough plays late, they could put themselves in position to challenge Baylor for the win.

Despite being favored by nearly 10 points, Colorado could keep the game within one score, giving them a legitimate chance to pull off the upset.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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