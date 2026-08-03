Colorado’s Brennan Marion Shares Blunt Assessment About Upcoming Season

The Colorado Buffaloes made big changes on their coaching staff this offseason following their three-win 2025 season. The Buffs hired a new offensive and defensive coordinator as they turn the page to a new era of Colorado football.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is ready for the challenge.

Brennan Marion: "I Like My Back Against the Wall"

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brennan Marion went on “Moore Insight” this past week. He outlined some of his goals and talked about the staff Colorado has formed.

“The only thing I care about is being called a winner and a champion and helping people get paid and be successful,” Marion said. “I like my back against the wall. I like all the stuff that’s going on. I see the hunger in Coach Marve’s eyes…We’re putting a collection of great men together who have done things at a high level, different places. Now we’re here together to do something special.”

🔥 Coach Marion. Thrives on Doubt 👀🦬



"I like my back against the wall. The only thing I care about is being called a winner, a champion...and helping people get paid and be successful" https://t.co/UuJiVchwJ0 pic.twitter.com/Y1BQKZmWPO — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) August 2, 2026

The Buffs have the third worst odds to win the Big 12 per DraftKings Sportsbook at +9000.

Colorado went 3-9 in 2025. Their offense ranked towards the bottom of the country, averaging 20.9 points per game. This was No. 116 most out of 136 FBS teams. Buffs coach Deion Sanders knew he had to make a big swing at offensive coordinator. He ended up hiring former Sacramento State Hornets coach in Brennan Marion.

Marion spent just one season as head coach at Sac. State in 2025, but his offense thrived. The Hornets went 7-5 and averaged 33.8 points per game. Marion will bring over his go-go offense to Boulder. The go-go offense is known for being an up-tempo style that features the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to hiring Marion, Coach Prime also hired Chris Marve on the defensive side of the ball. Marve was hired this offseason to be Colorado's linebackers coach. He didn't last long in that position. Former Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left Colorado this offseason for an assistant coaching role in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

Despite Marve not even coaching a single game with Colorado, he was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Marve does have experience as a defensive coordinator from his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies from 2022-2024.

Julian Lewis Projected to Take Over as Starting Quarterback

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The projected starting quarterback for Colorado when they play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in week one is redshirt freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis signed with Colorado as a four star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class.

As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis played in four games. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lewis did not play in Colorado's final game of the season in order to stay eligible to redshirt. He did so and now has four years left of eligibililty.

It will be interesting to see how Lewis is able to run Marion's go-go offense. Colorado's season opener at Georgia Tech is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

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