Colorado's Chris Marve Motivating His Defense During Offseason

Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Chris Marve was mic’d up during a Buffaloes offseason workout. The behind the scenes video of Marve speaking to his team was posted by Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Marve was seen talking to his defense and motivating them during a team workout this offseason. Take a listen to what the first-year Buffs defensive coordinator had to say to his squad.

New Colorado DC Chris Marve in action: “It feels like we’re running to the ball like some big dawgs.”



🎥 @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/qvvTlpntIM — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) March 2, 2026

"It feels like we’re running to the ball like some big dawgs," Marve said, hyping up the team.

The Colorado coaching staff will look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. One of the most notable changes came at defensive coordinator. The Buffaloes defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025 was Robert Livingston. Up until recently, it looked like Livingston would be the defensive coordinator in Boulder again in 2026. That will not be the case.

Livingston decided to make the jump to the NFL and accepted a job to be the defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. This left a massive hole in the Buffs coaching staff. With the offseason already in full swing, options were more limited for Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

In the end, Sanders decided to promote within with Chris Marve. Marve was hired by “Coach Prime” this offseason to be Colorado’s linebackers coach. Without even coaching a game, Marve was promoted to the defensive coordinator role.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marve has experience of being a defensive coordinator in a power conference from his time with the Virginia Tech Hokies up until 2024. Virginia Tech ended up letting him go at the conclusion of a disappointing 6-6 regular season in 2024. Prior to his time at Virginia Tech, Marve was a linebackers coach for the Florida State Seminoles from 2020-2021, defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach for the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2019, and inside linebackers coach for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2018.

Marve will have his hands full with a Colorado defense that struggled mightily in Big 12 conference play, contributing to their 1-8 conference record and 3-9 overall record.

Colorado Seeking Bounce Back 2026 Season

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2025 did not go the way Deion Sanders wanted it to for his team. The Buffaloes, coming off a nine-win 2024 season took a major step back and went 3-9.

It's now year four of the "Coach Prime" era and Boulder and it's time to take a step forward. Deion took over at Colorado following a 1-11 2022 season. His record is his three seasons for the Buffs from 2023-2025 is 16-21.

Colorado has garnered national attention under Deion, but has failed to make a bowl game in two of his first three seasons. He will look to get Colorado back into a bowl game and in competition for the Big 12 in 2026.