Colorado's Brennan Marion Offers Candid Insight on Sacramento State Transfer Trio

When the Colorado Buffaloes hired former Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator, they didn’t just get him out of that deal. He brought three of his biggest offensive weapons from his former team with him to Boulder.

Those pieces are wide receiver Ernest Campbell, who led the Hornets in receiving in 2025, along with running backs Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith. The latter duo finished second and third on the team in rushing yards in 2025, respectively. Marion gave insight into how that group has developed in fall camp during his Thursday presser.

Wide receiver Ernest Campbell

Refugio's Ernest Campbell (7) runs with a ball during a high school football game against London at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell was widely regarded as the most likely of this group to make an immediate impact, given his production in the 2025 season. However, according to Marion, it took him a little while to get going. But after he did, he was back to his form from a season ago.

“Ernest, at first he was a little bit [overwhelmed], but then he just turned it on in camp,” Marion said. “He really got back to what makes him special: being that deep threat outside the hashes that can really stretch the defense. On every great team you have to have one of those guys that can take the top off of the defense. And they’ve got to make sure you account for them and keep the safety out of the box or we’re going to throw it over your heads.”

Refugio s Ernest Campbell catches a touchdown pass on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Refugio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a receiver room that has dealt with injuries during fall camp, it has been a sight for sore eyes to see Campbell step it up a notch.

“It’s been good to see Ernest stretch the field again and get running,” Marion said. “He has get-out-of-jail-free card speed, running a 10.1, 10 flat, whatever it is. So that’s great to have him out there.”

Running back Damian Henderson II

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Campbell wasn’t considered the most likely to produce immediately out of this group, then Henderson certainly was. He started his career with Colorado’s rival Colorado State Rams before transferring to the Hornets. That’s to say that he’s received attention from the FBS level before, and it’s no wonder why when you consider his muscular 6-2, 205-pound frame and bulldozer running style.

But Marion revealed that the only thing holding him back had been his off-the-field concerns, which he now believes Henderson has improved upon.

“Dame [Damian Henderson II], I’m just proud of where he’s at as a man,” Marion said. “He’s always been able to play football; his problem was a lot of the off-the-field stuff. So his growth, his maturity, his character. He’s been with the same girl for a couple of years now.”

Marion pointed to Henderson’s background as a primary catalyst for some of those struggles. But seeing how far Henderson has come from that upbringing has brought Marion tremendous joy.

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) carries up the middle with Utah Tech Trailblazers Brevin Hamblin closing at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“He’s just being a grown man,” Marion said. “He’s a good human, especially coming from where he came from, Compton, California, and all of the things that he’s seen. To see the cloth of where he’s going now is amazing. He’s thriving in that way. And he can always play football; he’s a good football player.”

Running back JaQuail Smith

Smith’s case has been much more cut and dry. He’s been a young player the entire time he’s played under Marion, and that is still the case. But for his age, he’s shown eye-catching promise.

“JaQuail, we just call him green,” Marion said. “In Florida, where he’s from, that just means he’s a young buck. JaQuail can do anything with a football. When he came to Sacramento State last year, I was like, ‘I don’t know how we got him.’ The guy who got him for me, he’s now working at Auburn, so he had a great eye for talent; he knew.”

For Marion, it was a major achievement just to bring Smith to Sacramento State. But luckily for him, he struck gold twice by retaining him through his move to the Power Four level.

“So we got JaQuail, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way this kid should even be here; he’s better than everybody on the field,’” Marion said. “But he was young and trying to figure it out. But it’s the same thing here. He makes the same runs that he made at Sacramento State. He makes them in practice every day. So he’ll be ready to roll.”

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