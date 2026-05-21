Three Reasons Why Colorado Receiver Ernest Campbell Could Break Out

Throughout the offseason, the Colorado Buffaloes have done an excellent job of adding great talent all across the roster, but specifically in the wide receiver room.

In the receiver room, there are several great players, but Ernest Campbell is a player who could climb the depth chart and be a very reliable option for the Buffaloes next season. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes added Campbell in the transfer portal from Sacramento State. So, here are three reasons why Campbell could break out for Colorado in 2026.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elite Speed

One of the biggest reasons for Campbell’s potential as a breakout player is his elite speed. Throughout spring practice, Campbell has put his speed on display on the field and on the track. In Campbell’s track season, he ran the No. 9 60-meter time in the history of Colorado with a time of 6.76 seconds. This is just one example of Campbell’s speed and the impact that he could have on the field.

Heading into the 2026 season, it seems quite likely that the Buffaloes will be starting redshirt freshman Julian Lewis at quarterback, who will need a variety of weapons on the perimeter to get the ball to.

Through the transfer portal, Colorado has added a few players like Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry, who have the ability to operate all over the field. However, Campbell’s speed is something that is very unique and is a trait that could set him apart in the receiver room for the Buffaloes.

With Lewis, Campbell could provide an option to stretch the defense over the top and create explosive plays that defenses must account for. To have a skill set like Campbell’s to put pressure on the defense at all times is very valuable and could result in a great showing for Campbell next season.

With Campbell’s speed, he could find a great role in the offense during the 2026 season with the familiarity he has with one particular coach.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Familiarity With Brennan Marion

After a season where the Buffaloes struggled to consistently move the ball, coach Deion Sanders decided to make a change at offensive coordinator with the hire of Brennan Marion. Throughout his coaching career, Marion has experienced success essentially everywhere he has gone, with the ability to establish a physical rushing attack and an offense that gets the ball to playmakers in space.

With the addition of Marion, Colorado is looking to have a more reliable offense, and any continuity possible would be good for the offense and the success of the team. The good news for Colorado is the fact that Campbell played under Marion at Sacramento State last season and was able to find success.

At Sacramento State last season, Campbell recorded 37 receptions for 755 yards, eight touchdowns, and averaged 20.4 yards per reception. The interesting aspect of Campbell’s production from last season is the fact that he had fewer than 40 receptions but had over 750 yards, meaning that each time he caught the ball, he created extra yards and explosive plays.

With the understanding of how Campbell excels from last season, Marion should be able to find a great role for him in an offense that needs to stretch the field a lot more. In addition to Campbell’s speed, he also brings the understanding of how Marion likes the routes run and where to sit in open space against zone coverage.

As the season progresses, Campbell’s speed and understanding of the offense could be two factors that lead to what Marion hopes to be a very explosive and productive Colorado offense.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Great Offensive Spacing

With the speed that Campebll brings, he has the ability to find success all across the field, which is very valuable when considering the other skill sets this offense has.

In addition to Campbell, the Buffaloes have added wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry. Scudero can operate from the slot against mismatches, Moore can be the intermediate threat, and Perry can stretch the defense over the top. Based on the other skill sets that Colorado has, Campbell should have a lot more space to work.

As a result of the extra space that Campbell could have, there is a great chance for him to force lots of missed tackles in space and get over the top of defenses with the limited help that cornerbacks can get over the top.

With Campbell’s speed, his familiarity with Marion, and the spacing that the other Colorado weapons create, he has a tremendous opportunity to break out in Colorado’s wide receiver room and potentially become one of the best deep threats in the Big 12.

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