Colorado's Potential to Transform Damian Henderson II Into an NFL Draft Pick

The Colorado Buffaloes’ running back room has a certain theme to its parts. Most of the players in the room are shorter, shiftier running backs with great speed, who fit the quickness of Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

However, Sacramento State transfer running back Damian Henderson II is a different archetype from his peers. His unique but proven skillset can allow him to stand out in 2026 as he looks to build a resume for the NFL Draft.

Damian Henderson II’s Proven Success in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henderson transferred to the Sacramento State Hornets from the Colorado State Rams in 2025 to join a program led by then-head coach Brennan Marion. He has since taken over as Colorado’s offensive coordinator and brought Henderson with him. But the running back displayed his talent in the scheme throughout 2025.

Despite being the second option in the backfield behind star running back Rodney Hammond Jr., Henderson made the most of his carries. He rushed the ball 91 times for 565 yards and five touchdowns for an impressive average of 6.2 yards per carry. This included a dominant 137-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Central Arkansas Bears in which he had a breakaway 85-yard touchdown run.

Colorado made it clear that Henderson will get a high volume of carries in 2026, as he led the spring game with five rushes in a pseudo-workhorse role.

How Damian Henderson II’s Unique Skillset Will Help Him Stand Out

Sep 30, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) carries up the middle with Utah Tech Trailblazers Brevin Hamblin closing at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Henderson’s skill set is what allows him to take on that type of role. He is a running back unlike any other in the Buffaloes’ backfield, as he stands 6-2, 205 pounds. Rather than winning with shiftiness or quick cuts, though he does have some serious speed, Henderson is a true power back. He uses his frame to his advantage and usually breaks the first tackle attempt when he has a full head of steam.

Henderson is a nightmare to tackle one-on-one, making him almost impossible to stop if he gets past the second level of the defense.

This play style will make for a dangerous change of pace in Colorado’s offense, and subsequently make Henderson jump off the screen on film to NFL scouts.

How Damian Henderson II Fits the Mold of an NFL Running Back

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henderson possesses more than ideal size for an NFL running back, which alone makes him an intriguing prospect at the very least. The one factor that has primarily kept Henderson from becoming a sought-after prospect is the level of play he’s faced.

Henderson struggled to see the field at Colorado State before taking on FCS opponents for a year at Sacramento State. His 2026 season at Colorado will give him the chance to prove himself against Big 12 opponents and piece together film in more semi-pro situations.

Henderson has proven his power as a running back, and it would certainly translate to the NFL level. His speed and shiftiness are not as frequently showcased, but they are attributes Henderson possesses nonetheless.

Henderson has all the tools at his disposal to prove himself to NFL teams. All he has to do is employ them to their full potential, albeit against stronger opponents than he’s used to seeing. If he can, though, Henderson could shock most of the football world and turn into a highly touted NFL Draft prospect in the spring.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.