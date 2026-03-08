Chemistry Crucial For These Two Members of Colorado's Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes made a splash this offseason whey they hired new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion spent 2025 as the coach of the Sacramento State Hornets.

Colorado Buffaloes Spring Practices Underway

Colorado’s spring practices are underway as they prepare for the 2026 season. For newcomers on the roster and coaching staff, it’s a chance to build chemistry with one another. Marion was mic’d up at practice in a behind the scenes video at practice posted by Well Off Media.

“Is it in you veins or not?” Marion repeatedly told Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. “This is where you see where you’re a real quarterback at. Third down, two minutes.”

Julian Lewis is heading into his second season with Buffaloes. He signed with the Buffaloes as a four-star recruit in their 2025 recruiting class. As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis played in four games, starting two of them. He showed promise, throwing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

With Lewis only playing in four games, it preserved his redshirt season for 2026. He now has some experience playing power conference college football with the Buffs and will look to use that to his advantage this season.

The relationship and chemistry between Lewis and Marion will be crucial for Colorado's success on offense. If Lewis isn't comfortable in Marion's "Go-Go" uptempo offense, that could spell trouble.

Brennan Marion Takes Over Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

Colorado's offense will be led by first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion was hired this offseason by Colorado coach Deion Sanders to improve the offensive side of the ball. 2025 was not up to par for the Buffs as they went 3-9 overall with a record of 1-8 in Big 12 conference play. A big reason for this was the offensive struggles.

Colorado averaged the second lowest amount of yards per game in the Big 12 with an average of 328.4. The Buffs also scored the second fewest points per game in the conference with an average of 20.9 per game. In the middle of the season, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was demoted from his position to quarterbacks coach.

The Buffaloes had issues at the quarterback position last season. In the 2025 portal, they landed veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames. Salter had his ups and downs for Colorado and it resulted in the Buffs making multiple changes at starting quarterback throughout the season.

After just a handful of games into the year, "Coach Prime" benched Salter for backup Ryan Staub. Staub started just one game before it was back to Salter. In the middle of the season, Salter strung together a couple good games in a row but was eventually benched again. This time for Lewis.

Lewis started two games and before the last game of the season, Deion sat him to keep the redshirt year on the table. Salter came in to start the final game of the Buffs' season and the final game of his career when they played the Kansas State Wildcats.

The ideal scenario for Colorado in 2026 is that Lewis is the starting quarterback for every game, meaning he would be both healthy and playing well.

