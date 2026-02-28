Colorado Officially Announces New-Look Coaching Staff Under Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially announced numerous coaching changes for the 2026 staff. Here is what the new-look staff is under Coach Deion Sanders.

Von Bell, Defensive Analyst/ Safeties

Dante Carter, Defensive Line Coach

Darius Darden-Box, Director of Player Personnel

Aaron Fletcher, Cornerbacks Coach

Justin Houlihan, Offensive Analyst/ Quarterbacks

Kenny Ingram, Defensive Analyst/ Defensive Line

Johnnie Mack, Running Backs Coach

Josh Niblett, Tight Ends Coach

Clancy Pendergrast, Senior Analyst/ Linebackers

Rashad Rich, Director of Recruiting

Joc Upton, Offensive Analyst/ Running Backs

Kyle Wagner, Offensive Analyst/ Tight Ends

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The two biggest changes overall to Colorado's coaching staff was at offensive and defensive coordinator.

During the 2025 season, Colorado's offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was demoted to quarterbacks coach. "Coach Prime" did not retain Shurmur on the staff and had to made a move to get a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Sanders went out and hired former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion as the Buffs offensive coordinator for 2026.

Marion coached just one season at Sac State, leading the Hornerts to a 7-5 season just one year removed from going 3-9. Marion is most known for his "Go-Go" offense and he will bring it with him to Boulder. Signs are pointing towards redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis being the Buffs starter in 2026. Marion will try to get the most out of the talented former four-star recruit.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On defense, Colorado was forced to make a change. Robert Livingston was the defensive coordinator under "Coach Prime" in both 2024 and 2025. Earlier this offseason, Livingston was hired by the Denver Broncos to be their defensive pass game coordinator. This is Livingston's first coaching job in the NFL after a decade plus of coaching in college. However, he was a scout for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-2014.

Colorado filled Livington's old role with new defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Marve was a hired by Deion as a linebackers coach this offseason. Before a single game was played with Marve as linebackers coach, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Before coming to Colorado, Marve was the defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies until 2024. In his final season, Virginia Tech finished 6-7 but ranked towards the bottom of the ACC in defense. The Hokies allowed an average of 30.2 points per game.

"Chris Marve was hired with the knowledge that he could one day advance considering his history and experience if the opportunity was presented," Deion Sanders said in a Colorado press release. "He's a teacher, a motivator and a man of great character. I'm excited to get on the field Monday with these two extraordinary coordinators that will uplift our program on and off the field."

Colorado's 2026 season will kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 3 when they go on the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will mark the first game of year four of the "Coach Prime" era in Boulder.