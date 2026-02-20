Brennan Marion Gets Real About Colorado Buffaloes' Talent at Quarterback

Work ethic is key at this point of the offseason, and the Colorado Buffaloes' new-look quarterback room has seemingly taken that mindset to heart amid winter workouts.

In an interview with CUBuffs.com, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion shared that his quarterbacks have maximized their time with strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, who's navigating his second year in Boulder. Marion's quarterback group includes expected starter Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, walk-on Dominiq Ponder and recent class of 2026 signee Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"They're doing a really good job right now in the weight room with Swasey from the standpoint of trying to develop their strength, their habits, everything a coach is looking for from a character, discipline and toughness standpoint," Marion told CUBuffs.com.

Marion joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in December after one year as Sacramento State's head coach. Before that, he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, where he helped quarterback Jayden Maiava throw for over 3,000 yards in 2023.

Unique Abilities

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

From Marion's perspective, each of his quarterbacks hold different strengths that he plans on maximizing. Lewis holds the most raw talent of the bunch, but Wilson comes to Boulder as an experienced backup and Sweetwyne brings a dual-threat component to the position. Plus, the walk-on Ponder has emerged as a leader in team meetings.

"They're uber-talented in their own ways. They all bring different things to the table," Marion said. "Right now, it's about teaching them how to operate in their strengths."

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Over the next six months of the offseason and beyond, Marion hopes to translate his quarterbacks' strengths into production on the field.

"It's exciting to work with guys who have all the natural tools and abilities. Now we're just fine-tuning the little details to get them to play winning football," Marion said.

Previewing Julian Lewis' Second Spring at Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub now gone, Lewis will enter his second spring camp at the college level as the runaway favorite for Colorado's starting quarterback job. The freshman played in four games last season, including two starts, and completed 52 of his 94 passes (55.3 percent) for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

"Honestly, there's no word to describe how much I've grown in terms of coverages and offenses and reading blitzes and things like that," Lewis said last season. "High school, you didn't have to do all that. College guys are doing some different stuff."

Lewis' mental capacity will again be tested this spring as he learns Marion's "Go-Go" offense, which features frequent two-running back sets and relies on the quarterback to make quick decisions.

Colorado's quarterbacks must also gain chemistry with several new wide receivers, including incoming transfers DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), Danny Scudero (San Jose State), Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State) and Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio).