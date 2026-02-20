Brennan Marion Gets Real About Colorado Buffaloes' Talent at Quarterback
In this story:
Work ethic is key at this point of the offseason, and the Colorado Buffaloes' new-look quarterback room has seemingly taken that mindset to heart amid winter workouts.
In an interview with CUBuffs.com, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion shared that his quarterbacks have maximized their time with strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, who's navigating his second year in Boulder. Marion's quarterback group includes expected starter Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Utah transfer Isaac Wilson, walk-on Dominiq Ponder and recent class of 2026 signee Kaneal Sweetwyne.
"They're doing a really good job right now in the weight room with Swasey from the standpoint of trying to develop their strength, their habits, everything a coach is looking for from a character, discipline and toughness standpoint," Marion told CUBuffs.com.
Marion joined coach Deion Sanders' staff in December after one year as Sacramento State's head coach. Before that, he spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, where he helped quarterback Jayden Maiava throw for over 3,000 yards in 2023.
Unique Abilities
From Marion's perspective, each of his quarterbacks hold different strengths that he plans on maximizing. Lewis holds the most raw talent of the bunch, but Wilson comes to Boulder as an experienced backup and Sweetwyne brings a dual-threat component to the position. Plus, the walk-on Ponder has emerged as a leader in team meetings.
"They're uber-talented in their own ways. They all bring different things to the table," Marion said. "Right now, it's about teaching them how to operate in their strengths."
Over the next six months of the offseason and beyond, Marion hopes to translate his quarterbacks' strengths into production on the field.
"It's exciting to work with guys who have all the natural tools and abilities. Now we're just fine-tuning the little details to get them to play winning football," Marion said.
MORE: NFL Legend Barry Sanders Speaks Candidly on Deion Sanders' Star Power
MORE: Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12
MORE: Joseph Williams Drops Powerful Social Media Post Amid Colorado's Winter Workouts
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Previewing Julian Lewis' Second Spring at Colorado
With Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub now gone, Lewis will enter his second spring camp at the college level as the runaway favorite for Colorado's starting quarterback job. The freshman played in four games last season, including two starts, and completed 52 of his 94 passes (55.3 percent) for 589 yards and four touchdowns.
"Honestly, there's no word to describe how much I've grown in terms of coverages and offenses and reading blitzes and things like that," Lewis said last season. "High school, you didn't have to do all that. College guys are doing some different stuff."
Lewis' mental capacity will again be tested this spring as he learns Marion's "Go-Go" offense, which features frequent two-running back sets and relies on the quarterback to make quick decisions.
Colorado's quarterbacks must also gain chemistry with several new wide receivers, including incoming transfers DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), Danny Scudero (San Jose State), Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State) and Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio).
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.