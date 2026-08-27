Colorado Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve Details Impressions of Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to open the regular season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a team that is familiar to Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve thanks to his time spent in the ACC with Virginia Tech.

After Thursday's practice, Marve spoke about what he's expecting from the Georgia Tech team and how his familiarity with that coaching staff might benefit the Buffaloes:

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, physical. Coached well. Hungry. You know, I've coached against them several times at different institutions. So I know the pedigree and what they're made of, so formidable opponent for us for sure," said Marve.

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has been leading the Yellow Jackets since 2023, establishing the program towards the top of the ACC. The Yellow Jackets got the better of Colorado a season ago, but the Buffaloes will be facing a different offensive coordinator. Key hired former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey to call the plays for Georgia Tech in 2026.

"So I've coached against a number of guys on their offensive staff. Their head coach as well, so you know, coaches grow, but philosophies and the fundamental aspects of who they are as a coach or what they believe in typically don't change too much over time. The coordinator I haven't coached against him before, but certainly looking forward to the challenge."

Colorado will also be facing a different quarterback as Georgia Tech is expected to start Alberto Mendoz with former Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King moving on to the NFL.

Here's everything Chris Marve had to say about Colorado's fall camp and the Buffaloes' matchup against Georgia Tech:

Everything Chris Marve Said

Strides Made by the Defense

"Yeah, identity, fortification certainly has occurred. That was one of our primary objectives for fall camp. We're really excited about the opportunity and challenge in front of us. Obviously, we have to shore up the game plan that we have in place so that we feel really good about the plan going into next week and going into Georgia Tech. But we're really excited."

On Knowing if the Defense is Ready

"How do you tell when they're ready to take on somebody else? When they play against them. I mean that's when you know, man. So you can hope and pray, and you have metrics that you assess, you watch the tape. And I think as a coach, you got to believe your eyes and also your instinct and a combination therein. But once you know, once you line up against somebody else."

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting Anxious Before First Game

"Yeah, I don't get anxious man. You know, I believe. I'm a Christian, and the Bible teaches us in Joshua 1:9, have I commanded you do not be afraid, for the Lord, your God, goes before you and with you, everywhere, right? So, you know, I think human emotions are natural, uneasiness maybe, before any game, right? I think everybody, if you love this game and you embrace the competitive aspect of it, you get butterflies, right? I think we all do, but uh we're ready, we're ready.

Scheme vs. Effort on Defense

"We fundamentally believe it is not the play call, it's the play style, right? Football is about matchups, so you got to be smart in terms of what position you putting certain players in and what you're asking them to do. But at the end of the day, defensive football in particular is about play style."

"And I mean, if you it doesn't matter, you know, what call you may be deploying. But I think last year, if you think about the last football season when you cut on the Seattle Seahawks tape on defense, you knew the type of football they played, even if you don't know the structure they're in, right? So that's where we're about. We want to make sure that we put the right people in the right position and that we get there, we're doing it the right way."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing a Familiar Opponent

"Absolutely clean slate. What happened in the past is the past, you know, football is what happens right now. What's in front of you. So tremendous amount of respect for their head coach again, having coached against him, prepared against him, recruiting against him. I know exactly what he believes and what he's preaching to his guys. And so looking forward to the opportunity."

"Yeah, I think at every level of the defense, man, there's been what I would characterized as incremental progress, and that's what you wanna see, right? As long as there's progress on a daily basis, we're getting better both individually and collectively. You like the opportunity that you have in front of you to go accomplish the mission."

Working with Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, ball coach B (Brennan Marion) that's my guy, man. We challenge each other pretty good. Hyper competitive against one another. But I fundamentally believe, man, again, iron sharpens iron, and I think we've been able to do that for one another. We're going to continue to do that throughout the course of the year, whether we're in good on good periods, whether we we're popping down the hall to ask questions, you know, we're on the text message chain. I think we've been good for each other. So I appreciate and respect the opportunity to work with them."

Impressions of Brennan Marion's Offense

"You don't know what you're gonna get. Good luck figuring it out. Our guys better have their eyes in the right place, has certainly helped us shore up some rules for defensively, but you just don't know. So he's hyper creative, innovative in that way, he challenges guys, so he gets the most out of his guys. And so man, I respect that."

What's Most Important to Him

"How we play? Our Play style. That's what I want to see."

Decision to Call Plays from Sideline Instead of Booth

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"So if we zoom out, kind of look at the macro, there was a study done in terms of a success rate of a defense or offense if the play caller's in the booth or on the field. And what that study demonstrated was that it's negligible. So it's based on the individual, where they are. In my career, I would say 80 to 85 percent of the time I've been on the field. And the times that I was in the booth, I was knocking coffee over, so I need to be down on the field."

"But man on the serious note, what I enjoy and what I think is necessary in particular for the linebacker position is I have to look those guys in the eyes. I have to see what they what they see. I have to be able to talk to them in a way that I understand what they're feeling, because they drop the defense."

Preseason Watch List Recognition

"Yeah, watch list is cool, recognition, but you gotta give them something to watch. You gotta give them something to watch, man. So I'm challenging my dudes. We can talk about all the preseason recognition, but it's about when they put that ball down. That's what football is about. So I'm excited to see those guys running around."

How Play Style Has Evolved

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view during the spring game between members of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think the volume of reps that we've had between the first day and now, certainly has engendered a sense of comprehension, a sense of connection amongst a group. And so the language that we asked them to communicate and also understand in terms of what we name offensive formations, motions, personnel, what we name plays and what needs to be said on the field, adjustments. There's an understanding there that wasn't there on day one, that that you can't expect to be their day one."

"That's better, significantly better now. So it allows the guys to play faster, right? And play together because again, I've talked before about we need the best 11, not the 11 best. And if we all know what we're doing, we're on the same page, we got a better opportunity to do the right thing."

On His Passion for Coaching

"God is good man. I spent the better part of my adult life on the football sideline on the locker room in a meeting room like this. So this is this is where I belong. This is what the good lord has gifted me to be able to do. This is my vehicle to impact young people, man, so I'm excited to be here. We're looking forward to it."

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