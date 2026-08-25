Deion Sanders Gives Honest Thoughts Before Colorado's Season Opener vs. Georgia Tech

As fall camp winds down and the Colorado Buffaloes turn their attention toward the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the start of the 2026 season, Colorado coach Deion Sanders opened up on the upcoming season opener in Atlanta, discussing coaching changes, familiar faces, and his respect for the Yellow Jackets' coach, Brent Key on Monday.

Here's what "Coach Prime" had to say about the upcoming matchup during Monday's press conference in Boulder.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Coach Prime Sees the Georgia Tech Matchup

With both teams undergoing some heavy changes since their meeting last season, there's certainly plenty of mystery heading into the rematch. But for "Coach Prime," that's also what makes the matchup so intriguing.

"It's fun. It's a great matchup," Sanders said on Monday during CU's press conference. "Because we're doing primarily the same thing they're doing."

Sanders was referring to adjusting to the changes a new coaching staff presents. While Georgia Tech added former NFL coach George Godsey as offensive coordinator and DeAndre Hopkins as an assistant wide receivers coach, Colorado has also undergone their own significant changes. The Buffs brought in offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve to lead new-look units into the 2026 season.

"Coach Prime" spoke highly of his new coordinators on Monday, calling them "really good" and making it clear he has plenty of confidence in the staff heading to Atlanta.

"They're not new to this; they're true to this," Sanders explained. "They're not going to be blinded by light or enamored with the stage. These guys are ready. I'm telling you. The whole darn staff is good. I'm comfortable. I'm comfortable with what we're going to Atlanta with."

If Sanders' confidence in his new staff proves warranted, Colorado could have an opportunity to start the season with a massive road win that could help build some early momentum heading into a pivotal 2026 campaign.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Familiar Faces

While it's becoming more common for players to transfer and then play against their old teams, "Coach Prime" acknowledged that having former Buffs on the Yellow Jackets roster should also add another layer to an already intriguing season opener.

"There are a couple of guys that once played here that play over there," Sanders said with a grin. "That's going to be fun. There's gonna be some chatter with that, and that's going to be good."

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) leaves the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, one of those former Buffs has already created some significant "chatter" online.

Former Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas recently made headlines after posting a photo of himself standing next to a framed poster celebrating Georgia Tech's 27-20 win over Colorado at Folsom Field. The photo quickly went viral within Buff Nation, with many fans criticizing Thomas and questioning what he was trying to flex with the photo, considering he was part of the Colorado team that suffered the loss.

Thomas addressed the matchup during a media availability last week, explaining his excitement about returning to the field and facing his former team.

"I'm excited. I mean, I get to play the people I was just with. I have a lot of respect for them and the Colorado program. I just can't wait for the first game," Thomas said. "I was hurt last year, so I've been out for a minute. So, I just can't wait to get back on the field. It's just better playing my old team, and just a lot of emotions."

But Thomas won't be the only former Buff on the Yellow Jackets' sideline.

Former CU defensive end Taje McCoy spent two seasons in Boulder before transferring to Oklahoma State. But after just one season with the Cowboys, McCoy entered the portal again, this time landing at Georgia Tech for the 2026 season.

Now, Thomas and McCoy will line up together against their former team, adding another intriguing storyline to the rematch in Atlanta.

Coach Prime on Coach Brent Key

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a win over Georgia Tech on the road would be an excellent way for Colorado to start the season, Sanders didn't dismiss the challenge ahead and made it clear he has plenty of respect for Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key.

"I admire and respect their head coach so darn much. It is unbelievable, I really do," Sanders said. "It's going to be a good task. They're coming in with a quarterback that's uncertain as well, so all the way across the board it's a good matchup."

The uncertainty at quarterback is something Colorado will have to account for, but Sanders also made it clear during Monday's press conference that he isn't interested in putting unnecessary "added pressure" on his own quarterback heading into the season opener, explaining that he simply wants redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis to "execute the play that's called."

For Lewis, that task could be easier said than done, especially against a Georgia Tech defense that will have the added benefit of playing at home. But if Lewis can execute and Sanders' confidence in his new staff and revamped roster proves warranted, Colorado could leave Atlanta with the kind of statement win that sets the tone for the entire season ahead.

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