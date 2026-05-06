Shedeur Sanders Shuts Down Questions About Father Deion Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke to the media and was asked about the health of his dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. Shedeur is remaining laser focused on the Browns and didn’t comment on things outside of that.

Shedeur Sanders to Reporters: "Not Here" To Talk About Deion Sanders

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t know what’s going on. I’m here not to talk about pops and them. I’m here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns,” Sanders said. “I’m focused on the learning the playbook and everything I got to do to be the most successful quarterback I can be and be the best teammate I can be.”

🔥 Shedeur Sanders. Ridiculous Question. A Perfect Answer



"I'm not here to talk about pops. I'm here to talk about the QB of the Cleveland Browns"



📽️ @Browns https://t.co/enEGHKG3vl pic.twitter.com/VAcAA4Unkf — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) June 10, 2025

Shedeur Sanders spent two seasons in Boulder as the starting quarterback for Colorado in 2023 and 2024. He threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. In 2024, the Buffs won nine games and Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. After the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders declared for 2025 NFL Draft.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts to avoid a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffs missed having Shedeur Sanders last season, as they could never find any consistency at the quarterback position. Colorado started three different quarterbacks and ended up having the second worst offense in the Big 12 conference, only above the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who didn’t win a single game in league play.

They hope to have found their guy in redshirt freshman quarterback, Julian Lewis. Lewis played in four games last season as a true freshman. It appears he will be the Buffs' starter in 2026.

The Sanders family is the main reason why Colorado became among the most talked about teams in the country. Even though Colorado has a record of just 16-21 in the “Coach Prime” era, they are consistently in the college football discussion.

Shedeur Sanders’ Rookie Season

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The story of the 2025 NFL Draft ended up being Sanders, but not for the right reasons. Going into the draft, he was projected by most as a late first round pick or early second round selection. The draft class as a whole wasn’t deep at the quarterback position so if a team did need one, it was expected that Sanders would be one of the first ones off the board. That did not end up being the case.

Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round of the draft before finally being selected by the Browns. He wasn’t even the first quarterback that the Browns selected as they’d had picked quarterback Dillon Gabriel just two rounds earlier in the third.

As a rookie for the Browns in 2025, Sanders started off as the team’s third string quarterback behind the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco and Gabriel. Sanders finally got his opportunity to play with eight games remaining. In eight games, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Browns had a record of 3-4 in games Sanders started.

As the 2026 season rolls around, a starting quarterback in Cleveland has yet to be made, but Sanders is clearly in the discussion to get the week one nod.

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