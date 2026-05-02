Shedeur Sanders Returns to Colorado for Key Milestone

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was back at his old stomping grounds on Saturday to take part in the Colorado Buffaloes graduation ceremonies and receive his degree.

The Colorado Buffaloes football social media page posted a video of Sanders in a sea of cap and gowns, standing among his fellow graduates, seemingly preparing to walk onto Folsom Field. A familiar sight for Colorado fans to see Sanders inside Folsom Field, although this time he traded in his helmet and shoulder pads for his own cap and gown before eventually receiving his diploma.

Shedeur Sanders answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What's up, we at graduation. Say what's up," said Sanders. "It's called excellence, man, it's excellence.

Officially a member of Colorado's graduating class of 2026, Sanders' time as a Buffaloes student is over. However, his presence around the program likely won't fade. After visiting Folsom Field for his jersey retirement at Colorado's spring game in 2025, Shedeur Sanders returned to Boulder to surprise his dad, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, for the game against Arizona in November.

While still competing for positioning on the Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart, Shedeur Sanders seemingly found the time to finish his degree and make his way back to Colorado to be at his graduation.

Shedeur Sanders' Legacy at Colorado

In two seasons at Colorado, Sanders set multiple program records en route to ending his Buffs career with 7,364 passing yards and 64 total passing touchdowns. In 2024, his final year in Boulder, Sanders led the Big 12 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. His completion percentage of 74.0 led the entire nation in 2024, and his 71.8 career completion percentage at Colorado is an FBS record.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Buffs fell short of a Big 12 championship, but his name has been memorialized forever in the program after Colorado retired Sanders' jersey number, as well as the number of former Heisman Trophy winner and current Jacksonville Jaguars star Traivs Hunter, during the 2025 spring game.

Hunter and Sanders are the fifth and sixth players in Colorado football history to have their numbers retired, and now Sanders has strengthened his connection to the Buffaloes even further after finishing his degree with the university.

Deion Sanders Goes Viral for Online Classes Comment

Back in January of 2025 Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders went viral for his comments about football players, specifically his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, taking classes online instead of on campus and in person:

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ain't none of them on campus, 'cause things have changed. Everybody is taking classes online and they graduate. Shedeur has never taken a class on campus in his whole college career. And I don't believe, Shilo [Sanders] may have at South Carolina, but I don't remember Travis [Hunter] ever being on campus as well. So they missed a whole part of the collegiate experience. But to each his own," said Deion Sanders on Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Regardless of how he took classes, Shedeur Sanders is now a Colorado Buffaloes alum.

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