Shedeur Sanders Pulls Back the Curtain on Future Plans After Graduating from Colorado

Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders turned heads with a surprise return trip back to Boulder, Colorado, in order to receive his degree as a graduate of the University of Colorado.

Former Jackson State wide receiver David Studstill accompanied Sanders on his trip to Colorado for graduation, posting a video of the memorable occasion on his YouTube channel, @studstillviewz.

Shedeur Sanders Speaks About Earning His Degree from Colorado

Shedeur Sanders answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Sanders is preparing for his second season in the NFL with Cleveland, his latest move to attend Colorado's graduation ceremony reveals the priority that he gives his education. In a conversation with Studstill, the former Buffs quarterback spoke about taking his education a step further and pursuing a potential master's degree.

"I gotta stack up my real life chips. . . . I might think about getting my master's," said Sanders.

"I don’t know yet. Something I really feel like that would be very effective," Sanders continued. "I don’t think you have to get your master's or have to have your degree to be successful, but I’m doing it more for the activity of learning."

Sanders is still pursuing his NFL dreams, but his investment in his own education shows that he is planning for a life after football.

Sanders finished his degree with a major in sociology and a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 out of 4.0. The former Colorado quarterback certainly took online classes as he spent the spring of 2025 preparing for the NFL Draft before eventually starting his NFL career with rookie minicamp and organized team activities.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

He played four years of college football, including his two seasons at Jackson State before transferring to the Buffaloes, but Sanders only spent two years at Colorado. As a result, it took Sanders three academic years to graduate from Colorado, an impressive rate when considering everything else on his plate.

Shedeur Sanders' Journey From Colorado

Sanders entered the NFL as the fourth-string quarterback on Cleveland's roster behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and fellow member of the 2025 NFL Draft class Dillon Gabriel.

However, Sanders eventually played his way to the starting job after the Browns traded both Flacco and Pickett. An injury to Gabriel opened the door for Sanders to see some serious playing time as a rookie, and the former Colorado star never looked back.

By the end of his rookie year, Sanders played in eight games for the Browns totaling 1,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns. On the other hand, Sanders threw 10 interceptions and completed 56.6 percent of his passes, a far cry from the accuracy and decision-making skills he demonstrated with the Buffaloes.

ASU Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) tries to block the pass of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at Mountain America Stadium on Oct 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders set a number of school records in his two years playing quarterback for Colorado, and he led the nation with a completion percentage of 74.0 in 2024. His career completion percentage of 71.8 percent is the highest mark of any quarterback's career in the history of college football. He finished 2024 with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns but still slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft before being selected by Cleveland.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.