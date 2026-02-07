Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back On How Shedeur Sanders Can Win In The NFL

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders sent a message to his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, ahead of his first full offseason in the NFL.

“Work. Work,” Sanders said on First Take. “That’s the way you win in life. With work. I ain’t never seen anyone who don’t wanna work win, or succeed, or become successful. He’s a worker. He’s a bona fide worker. It’s funny because all the bull junk they were putting out on him last year… where has that gone?”

“Where has that gone, because he’s a true leader and he’s a bona fide baller. He can play. He can study. He’s prepared. When he walks into a room, he knows how to win it. But just work. Get in there with the head coach and the OC and get in the playbook early. Just put in the work,” Sanders continued.

One of the most notable storylines of the 2025 offseason was Shedeur Sanders’ fall in the NFL Draft. Following his 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was projected to be selected in the first round, but instead fell to the fifth.

In Sanders' second season with the Buffaloes 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders had a 74.0 completion percentage and threw just 10 interceptions. Between his accuracy and leading the Buffaloes to nine wins, many expected Sanders to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board.

Despite Sanders' success in Boulder, rumors spread that he was unprofessional during the draft process, leading to his fall to the fifth round. In March, NFL reporter Josina Anderson said a team referred to Sanders as “arrogant” in team interviews.

Sanders finished his first NFL season, starting in the final seven games, leading the Browns to three wins. On top of that, the former Colorado star earned a Pro Bowl selection. The Browns hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their next head coach, and Sanders will compete for the starting position again.

It has been almost a year since the former Colorado Buffaloes star fell in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is now heading into his first full offseason in the league. With that, his father called for Sanders to keep working, and that will help him find success.

Deion Sanders Understands What it Takes to be Successful

Before becoming the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders was a Hall of Fame player and remains one of the most notable defensive backs. If anyone understands what it takes to be successful, it is Sanders.

Sanders spent 14 seasons in the NFL, selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. In his NFL career, Sanders earned nine All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowls, and won two Super Bowls.

He won his first with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX and his second with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX.

Sanders finished his NFL career with 53 interceptions, nine of which he returned for a touchdown. He was also a notable returner, scoring three kickoff return touchdowns and six punt return touchdowns.

Sanders is now entering his fourth season as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. He was hired by the program ahead of the 2023 season and has helped turn the Buffaloes around. In just two years, he led a team that won one game before his arrival to nine wins.

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season. Sanders and the Buffaloes' staff quickly got to work after the season, making key hirings and adding players who can quickly step in and make a difference.

The Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and have since hit the portal, bringing in 43 players. Sanders understands what it takes to be successful and is putting together a roster that will help the Colorado Buffaloes improve next season.

