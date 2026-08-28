Confidence in Colorado Buffaloes Revealed in Betting Markets
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According to the latest odds, Colorado’s 2026-win total is set at 4.5 games. This means that bettors taking the over are banking on the Buffaloes winning at least five games this season, while those taking the under are expecting Colorado to finish with four wins or fewer.
After finishing 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play last season, the Buffaloes have plenty of room to improve. The looming question is whether or not the changes made during the offseason will be enough to help Colorado completely clear the 4.5-win threshold.
Colorado Has a Big Opportunity to Improve
The Buffaloes’ 2026 schedule give Colorado several opportunities to build momentum, specifically early in the season.
According to Yahoo Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes, Colorado is one of the five most-be overs at BetMGM with the Buffaloes’ win total set at 4.5 wins.
Colorado opens the season on Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta before returning home for their Sept. 12 matchup against Weber State. The team then begins Big 12 play on Sept. 26 at Baylor.
Deion Sanders and company will face Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF Throughout Big 12 play. The games against Texas Tech, Utah, and Kansas State will take place at Folsom Field and these are the games that could be critical victories.
The Buffaloes have the opportunity to benefit from a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. With Julian Lewis having won the starting quarterback spot and entering his second season, he’s coming in with experience and transfer portal additions. Lewis will now have the likes of wide receivers DeAndre Moore, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry.
Colorado doesn’t need to become a contender overnight in order to hit the over. They just need to find enough wins within a schedule that includes several games that could be competitive.
The Pressure Is on Colorado
A 4.5-win total reflects the uncertainty surrounding Colorado as the season gets closer.
The Buffaloes have already demonstrated that they can make significant jumps from one season to another under Coach Prime. However, last year’s 3-9 record means the program must show that it can consistently compete within their conference.
The betting market is also not particularly high on Colorado’s conference prospects. DraftKings currently has Colorado's win total at 3.5 wins which highlights how much work the program has to do in order to climb the conference standings.
Still, the difference between three wins and five wins is not gigantic. If Colorado can make necessary improvements as they go up against these teams they could be capable of beating and pulling off an upset or two and the over would then become a realistic possibility.
Ultimately, the 4.5-win total puts Colorado in an intriguing position entering the 2026 season. The Buffaloes don’t need to return to their 2024 form or compete or compete for the Big 12 championship in their effort to outperform expectations.
To simplify everything, the team needs to win five games.
For a program coming off of a 3-9 season, it may sound like a low bar. With a new season approaching, it could be the first measurable step toward determining whether Colorado is definitely headed in the right direction under Coach Prime and his revamped coaching staff.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23