Confidence in Colorado Buffaloes Revealed in Betting Markets

According to the latest odds, Colorado’s 2026-win total is set at 4.5 games. This means that bettors taking the over are banking on the Buffaloes winning at least five games this season, while those taking the under are expecting Colorado to finish with four wins or fewer.

After finishing 3-9 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play last season, the Buffaloes have plenty of room to improve. The looming question is whether or not the changes made during the offseason will be enough to help Colorado completely clear the 4.5-win threshold.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Has a Big Opportunity to Improve

The Buffaloes’ 2026 schedule give Colorado several opportunities to build momentum, specifically early in the season.

According to Yahoo Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes, Colorado is one of the five most-be overs at BetMGM with the Buffaloes’ win total set at 4.5 wins.

Five most-bet college football Overs (by total wagers) at @BetMGM sportsbooks:



1. Oklahoma O 8.5

2. Colorado O 4.5

3. Nebraska O 5.5

4. UCLA O 6.5

5. Michigan State O 4.5 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 25, 2026

Colorado opens the season on Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta before returning home for their Sept. 12 matchup against Weber State. The team then begins Big 12 play on Sept. 26 at Baylor.

Deion Sanders and company will face Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF Throughout Big 12 play. The games against Texas Tech, Utah, and Kansas State will take place at Folsom Field and these are the games that could be critical victories.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have the opportunity to benefit from a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. With Julian Lewis having won the starting quarterback spot and entering his second season, he’s coming in with experience and transfer portal additions. Lewis will now have the likes of wide receivers DeAndre Moore, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry.

Colorado doesn’t need to become a contender overnight in order to hit the over. They just need to find enough wins within a schedule that includes several games that could be competitive.

The Pressure Is on Colorado

A 4.5-win total reflects the uncertainty surrounding Colorado as the season gets closer.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have already demonstrated that they can make significant jumps from one season to another under Coach Prime. However, last year’s 3-9 record means the program must show that it can consistently compete within their conference.

The betting market is also not particularly high on Colorado’s conference prospects. DraftKings currently has Colorado's win total at 3.5 wins which highlights how much work the program has to do in order to climb the conference standings.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the difference between three wins and five wins is not gigantic. If Colorado can make necessary improvements as they go up against these teams they could be capable of beating and pulling off an upset or two and the over would then become a realistic possibility.

Ultimately, the 4.5-win total puts Colorado in an intriguing position entering the 2026 season. The Buffaloes don’t need to return to their 2024 form or compete or compete for the Big 12 championship in their effort to outperform expectations.

To simplify everything, the team needs to win five games.

For a program coming off of a 3-9 season, it may sound like a low bar. With a new season approaching, it could be the first measurable step toward determining whether Colorado is definitely headed in the right direction under Coach Prime and his revamped coaching staff.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.