Colorado's Brady Kopetz Makes One Thing Clear About Upcoming Season

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz spoke to reporters this week. He made a bold claim about what this Buffaloes team is capable of.

Brady Kopetz: Colorado "Ready to Shock the World"

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Kopetz is a fifth year tight end for the Buffs. He spent some time on Thursday talking to media. Colorado is coming off a disappointing three-win 2025 season. Kopetz sounds like he’s confident there will be a turnaround in 2026.

“This team feels ready to shock the world,” Kopetz said.

Colorado TE/FB Brady Kopetz says this team is similar to the 2022 squad because of how close they are but with “100x the talent.”



“This team feels ready to shock the world.” pic.twitter.com/RVHaAW6oov — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 20, 2026

The odds are stacked against Colorado. According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Buffs have a win total of 4.5 with odds of +134 on the over and -160 on the under. If DraftKings’ projection comes true, Colorado will miss a bowl game for the third time in four seasons under coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado hired Coach Prime prior to the 2023 season. He has an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder. Sanders took over a team coming off a 1-11 2022 season. They got off to a hot start in his first season at 3-0 and took the country by storm. The Buffs then got a reality check the rest of the way, losing eight of their final nine games to finish the 2023 season with a record of 4-8.

Colorado bounced back in a big way in 2024, winning nine games. They regressed in 2025, going 3-9. What does 2026 have in store?

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Colorado is to have a big season, there will be a lot on the plate for projected starting quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is heading into his second year with Colorado. He was a true freshman in 2025 after signing with the Buffs as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class as a four-star recruit.

He ended up playing in four games in 2025, throwing for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. By not playing in a fifth game, Lewis remained eligible to redshirt, which he did. He is now a redshirt freshman.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will have a new offensive coordinator dialing up plays for Lewis. That would be Brennan Marion. Marion was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. It was his lone year at the helm for Sac State, leading them a 7-5 season just one year removed from a three-win 2024.

Marion is bringing his go-go offense to Boulder. The go-go is an uptempo offensive style that primarily features the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield. It worked for Marion at Sac State last season, as the Hornets averaged 33.8 points per game.

The go-go working at Sac State and working at the Big 12 level are two completely different things though. It will be interesting to see how the go-go translates to this Buffs offense.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.