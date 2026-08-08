Colorado Football Fall Camp Heats Up With DeAndre Moore Jr., Boo Carter Battle
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Two of the highest rated players from the Colorado Buffaloes 2026 transfer portal class were going at one another during fall camp.
DeAndre Moore vs. Boo Carter
Colorado landed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and safety Boo Carter in the transfer portal this offseason. They were lined up against each other during a drill during fall camp. Take a look at Moore making a move in the end zone to get open from Carter for a touchdown.
DeAndre Moore Jr. is a 6-0, 190 pound wide receiver that spend the first three seasons of his collegiate football career with the Texas Longhorns from 2023-2025. In 36 games played, Moore hauled in 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He makes up what is a completely revamped Colorado receivers room. The Buffs top target from 2025 was wide receiver Omarion Miller. He had a team high 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
After the season ended, Miller entered the portal and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Colorado will face their old receiving leader when the Buffaloes travel to Tempe to play the Sun Devils on Nov. 7.
Boo Carter is a 5-11, 200 pound safety that spent his first two seasons in college with the Tennessee Volunteers from 2024-2025. He played 22 games, tallying 63 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended.
The Buffaloes were extremely busy in the transfer portal this offseason. There are 43 incoming transfers from the portal, a complete overhaul of the 2025 roster. This might not be a bad thing considering how the 2025 season went in Boulder.
The 2025 Buffaloes finished with a record of 3-9, winning just one game against an FBS team. Colorado coach Deion Sanders now has an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder since being hired in 2023.
Colorado has had their ups and downs under Coach Prime. Things started off great early on in the 2023 season, as the Buffs went 3-0 through their first three games. It would nosedive after that. Colorado lose eight of their final nine games of the season to end up with an overall record of 4-8.
In 2024, Colorado made a huge turnaround, going 9-3 in the regular season and earning a spot in the Alamo Bowl. Then, 2025 happened. What does 2026 have in store?
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds are stacked against Colorado to make a bowl game. Their win total is at 4.5, with odds of +134 on the over and -160 on the under. Furthermore, Colorado has the third worst odds to win the Big 12 conference at +9000. The only two teams with worse odds are the Cincinnati Bearcats at +10000 and Iowa State Cyclones at +11000.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1