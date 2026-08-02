Deion Sanders Teases NFL First-Round Ceiling for Key Transfer

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has not been shy about how much he likes Boo Carter, and that alone tells you Colorado expects the Tennessee transfer to be a huge playmaker right away. With fall camp about to start, Carter already looks like one of the most intriguing players on the Buffaloes’ roster because of what he can do, where he can do it, and how quickly Coach Prime believes he can become a difference-maker.

Coach Prime Sees a First-Round Ceiling

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders said on the podcast The CFB Scoop w/Dukes that Carter has the kind of talent that can push him into the first round of the NFL Draft if things go the right way.

“That kid right there is going to be a first-rounder either this year or next year,” Sanders said. “I want to keep him.”

That is strong praise, even by Coach Prime standards. Colorado does not talk about first-round projections lightly, but Carter is a player who could move fast if his development matches his natural ability.

At 5-11 and 200 pounds, Carter brings SEC experience and enough playmaking ability to give Colorado real options in the secondary. The Buffs obviously brought him in because they think he can tilt the defense.

Why Boo Carter Stands Out

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) moves the ball during an NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter’s Tennessee tape is what made him such a hot name in the first place. As a freshman in the SEC, he earned All-Freshman honors in 2024 after posting 25 tackles, forcing three fumbles and leading the conference with a 16.5-yard punt return average.

That season, the Volunteers asked him to do a little of everything. He lined up in the slot, worked at nickel, played some deep safety and helped in the return game. That flexibility is valuable especially in Colorado’s defense, where athletes who can move around and cover multiple assignments are at a premium.

Carter also logged more than 660 career snaps before arriving in Boulder, which means he is not coming in as a raw prospect. He has seen high-level speed and physicality and has already handled a heavy workload against good competition.

Coach Prime on Colorado DB Boo Carter: “That kid right there is going to be a first-rounder either this year or next year.”



🎥 @DukestheScoop pic.twitter.com/QT2w95Fq5a — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 1, 2026

Boulder is Giving Boo Carter a Fresh Start

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado got Carter after his departure from Tennessee late last year following team-rule issues. The move gave him a reset and gives the Buffaloes a player who, when focused, can be one of the more electric defensive backs in the Big 12.

That is the balancing act here. Carter’s talent is obvious, but Colorado also knows that talent has to be managed the right way. Sanders has built his program around competition and accountability, and that will matter with a player like Carter, who has already shown what he can do when things are pointed in the right direction.

The early signs have been promising. Colorado nickel backs coach Kevin Mathis said Carter made a strong impression almost immediately.

“He’s probably going to be one of the most talented guys I’ve ever coached, besides Travis [Hunter],” Mathis said.

That comparison is not typically made casually in Boulder. It says a lot about how the staff views Carter’s upside and how important they think he could be in 2026.

The NFL Conversation is Already There

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Carter especially interesting is that the NFL projection is already part of the discussion around him. Sanders believes Carter has the type of traits pro teams want, and there is a clear path for him to become one of the top defensive prospects in the country if he puts together a strong year in 2026.

The plan in Boulder appears to be to put him at cornerback and let him show his coverage ability that makes him special. That approach will help Colorado in the short term and Carter in the long term.

Carter has also talked like a player with a short-term mindset. He has the ability that can make him a one-and-done type of player if the season goes the right way, which is exactly why the NFL Draft conversation has started so early.

Why Boo Carter Matters for Colorado

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado needs Carter to produce as the Buffaloes were not disruptive enough on defense last season, and players who can change games in coverage, in the slot and in the return game are not easy to find.

If Carter becomes what Sanders believes he can become, Colorado gets a starting-level defender who can also create game-altering plays. If he takes off the way some around the program expect, the Buffs may have another player who helps define what Coach Prime’s defense can be.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.