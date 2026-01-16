Get to Know Incoming Colorado Transfer Boo Carter

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially signed transfer defensive back Boo Carter. Carter was previously with the Tennessee Volunteers and entered the transfer portal. Now, he’s on his way to Boulder.

Colorado Posts Boo Carter Video on Social Media

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado football’s official team account released a video on social media following the signing of Boo Carter, introducing himself to Buffs fans. Check it out below.

“I’m a hard worker. I like to compete. I got a lot of team goals in mind,” Carter said in the video, decked out in Colorado gear. “I’m a cool guy. Laid back, chill. My why is my family…I’m coming to join the Buff nation; Coach Prime…Sko Buffs.”

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Boo Carter Brings to Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Boo Carter is a 5-11, 200 pound defensive back out of Cleveland, Tennessee. As a four-star high school recruit in the class of 2024, Carter stayed close to home and signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Carter played 2024 and 2025 with the Vols. In 22 games, he tallied 63 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and one interception. He also was Tennessee’s punt returner.

He is rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 4 safety in the 2026 transfer class.

The End of Boo Carter With the Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrates on the sideline with defensive back Boo Carter (23) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His tenure in Knoxville ended on a sour note. In mid-November of 2025, Carter was released from the team after he did not come to the Vols homecoming game against the New Mexico State Aggies. This was months removed from the summer time when Carter had spent time away without permission from the team.

In the end, it reached a boiling point that resulted in Vols coach Josh Heupel dismissing him. Heupel spoke to reporters shortly after the release, stating that he didn’t have regrets.

“Not regretful…At the end of the day, it’s our job as coaches to try to help mold these guys,” Heupel said. “Sometimes it work out sometimes it doesn’t. At the end of the day, we’re moving forward.”

Carter and Heupel clearly did not see eye to eye during this as Carter posted on his social media after the release, saying that his time with Tennessee was over due to injury.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years,” Carter said. “Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years. Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going… pic.twitter.com/VsogqSANHT — Boo Carter (@boo_Carter6) November 16, 2025

Now, Carter is a member of Colorado’s 2026 transfer class. The Buffs are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season in which they went 3-9. If “Coach Prime’s” transfer portal moves hit, there is no question Colorado can be one of the most improved teams in the Big 12 in 2026.