Colorado's Defensive Line Depth In Question After Jehiem Oatis's Transfer Decision

It wasn't meant to be.

One year after he was the Colorado Buffaloes' highest-rated newcomer, defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis plans to re-enter the transfer portal.

He arrived in Boulder with high expectations but never found a suitable role under coach Deion Sanders. Like most Buffs defensive linemen in 2025, he didn't find much success against the run or pass.

Jehiem Oatis Hits Portal

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Oatis appeared in 11 of Colorado's 12 games this past season, registering a tackle in six of them. He finished with nine total tackles and one pass breakup, a disappointing display from the native of Columbia, Mississippi. He logged no sacks but was credited with 11 pressures.

The defensive tackle came to Boulder by way of Tuscaloosa, joining the Buffs after three on-and-off seasons with Alabama. He had 57 tackles (three for loss), five pass defenses and 1.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide.

His power, SEC experience and 6-5, 325-frame made him a hot commodity in the portal. Colorado landed him with intentions of making him its defensive line's centerpiece, but it was a difficult situation from the start.

In fall camp, a video went viral of Oatis struggling against offensive linemen in practice, then receiving some brutally honest smack talk. He never found a comfortable home in Bouder, and his play reflected that.

MORE: Deion Sanders Hires New Director of Player Personnel at Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals His Favorite Athlete of All Time

MORE: Colorado's Brennan Marion, Rick George Turn Heads with Courtside Conversation

Additionally, the manner in which Colorado's coaching staff operated the defensive line limited individual impact. Oatis regularly rotated out as the Buffaloes struggled to contain opposing ground games.

Still, his pass-rushing metrics indicate a player with supreme talent. Oatis was a top-40 recruit in the nation in 2022 but now searches for a third home with one year of eligibility remaining.

Jehiem Oatis Not Right Fit For Aimless Buffs Defense

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes will see a mass exodus of defensive tackles due to graduation, including Amari McNeill, Anquin Barnes Jr., who started 2024's 9-3 program.

Domata Peko Jr. will likely be the lone true freshman defensive lineman for Colorado next season, a top-10 junior college prospect in the nation with experience at all spots up front. The Ventura College (Calabasas, Calif.) product is the son of Buffs defensive line coach Domata Peko, who played 15 strong seasons in the NFL.

Colorado's interior defensive line now has just one player slated to possibly return: Brandon Davis-Swain. A converted edge rusher, the redshirt freshman showed flashes with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the edges, starters Keaten Wade and Arden Walker also graduated. In addition to the pending abundance of transfer additions, Colorado will hope that standout youngsters London Merritt and Alexander McPherson can carry the load.

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola missed nearly all of this past year due to an injury, but he will be poised to thrive when healthy as a senior. The former Pittsburgh Panther showed strong potential two seasons back and could return to boost the trenches.

Colorado's defensive line is set for another overhaul, a position "Coach Prime" must act decisively and with more nuance for. Oatis proved to be a poor fit, so finding players who match defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's scheme is paramount.