Deion Sanders Reveals New Fines To Hold Colorado Buffaloes Accountable

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off their winter workouts, looking to shift the tone within the program. Colorado coach Deion Sanders established a list of expectations for the season, outlining guidelines that will hold players accountable.

Among the list of expectations, Sanders set a fine of over $2,000 for those who miss practice. This is similar to the NFL, which demonstrates how Sanders is holding his players accountable this year, while also preparing them for the future.

Deion Sanders Enforces Accountibility

In addition to what will happen for missing practices, Sanders provided a list of fines that can occur if a player breaks several expectations, including being late to treatment, public or social media misconduct, not showing up to meetings, and more.

The fines can accumulate quickly for players who break any of these rules. There will be players who are natural leaders and would have followed the guidelines without the fines in place, but this is a way for Sanders to get everyone on the same page quickly. He is setting clear expectations, and it is up to the players to still follow the guidelines.

Enforcing fines should not come as a shock, as Sanders has held his players accountable before. In 2025, wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams did not start against the Utah Utes.

Miller and Williams did not return to Boulder on time following the bye week, and despite facing a challenging opponent, Sanders sat the team’s top two receivers. Benching the team’s top two playmakers shows that Sanders will hold his players accountable.

Setting the Standard with a New Roster

Following a poor performance, Sanders promised that a three-win season would not happen again. The staff has done its job of bringing in several players who can step in as role players for the Buffaloes in the fall after facing a mass exodus through the portal. With that, there will be several new faces on the roster, which adds to why Saders is setting expectations early.

The Buffaloes are entering 2026 with a different roster, losing several key starters, including offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and safety Tawfiq Byard. The team will have returning players such as quarterback Julian Lewis and running back Micah Welch, but the Buffaloes added several new players through the transfer portal.

Fielding a roster of new players with different levels of experience, it is important to establish expectations early to get everyone on the same page. Enforcing discipline off the field can translate to the field as well. If Colorado can limit costly penalties in games, that can help the program improve in the fall.

Importance of Starting the Year Off Strong

The 2026 Big 12 football schedule has been released, and the Colorado Buffaloes have a tough start to the season. To compete next season, Colorado will have to start on a high note, which will not be easy. This is one of the reasons the Buffaloes will need to be more disciplined heading into 2026.

Three of the first four games of the season will be on the road, including the season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Buffaloes will also face the reigning Big 12 conference champions, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in week 5.

With a challenging start, Colorado will have to be focused and ready to go to start the season strong. If the Buffaloes can open the season with a couple of big wins, that will set the standard for the remainder of the year.

