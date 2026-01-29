Deion Sanders Signs Top Transfer To Colorado After Eligibility Dispute

Defensive lineman Ezra Christensen's college career ended this past week. That was, until it wasn't.

The touted New Mexico State Aggies transfer signed with the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday. Coach Deion Sanders' move comes after reports emerged that he was ineligible to join the team, but that appears to have been resolved.

Colorado Officially Lands Ezra Christensen

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Jan. 21, the Daily Camera's Brian Howell reported that while Christensen committed to Colorado 11 days prior, he was out of eligibility and required an unlikely waiver to play next year.

It was then a devastating blow to the Buffs' portal class, especially with its heavy need for defensive linemen. Christensen was one of 12 additions at the position after a swathe of transfers out, yet was already projected to start.

He confirmed the report and expressed disappointment in the NCAA's decision, but on Tuesday, he posted a shot above the Rocky Mountains with suggestive accoutrements. The flight back to Boulder gave Buffs fans hope, and just a day later, it confirmed their optimism.

While no details have been reported, Christensen appears to have attained the waiver he needed to compete in 2026. He started his career at San Diego Mesa College, a JuCo school that was likely utilized to sway the NCAA in his favor.

He also redshirted the 2024 season, the second year of an uneventful transfer to Fresno State. Many were puzzled about why his eligibility was an issue in the first place, especially because it didn't come to light until after he had committed to Colorado.

Either way, Christensen is a Buff after a breakout year at New Mexico State. He led the nation in quarterback hurries (28), logged six sacks and had 40 pressures last fall as a pass-rushing defensive tackle.

Colorado's Defensive Line Buffed Up

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Christensen posted the highest defensive Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade among non-draft-eligible defensive linemen, and Pro Football & Sports Network (PFSN) gave him the second-highest impact score of any non-Power Four defensive tackle. Another Buffs transfer, former Tulane defensive lineman Santana Hopper, checked in at 12th and fifth in those rankings, respectively.

Hopper and Christensen hold accolades never-before-seen on the interior of Colorado's defensive line in the Coach Prime era. Both have earned all-conference first team honors, Hopper in both the Sun Belt at Appalachian State and American last fall, while Christensen was in Conference USA.

Hopper thrived with the Green Wave, helping them to their best season in program history that included a spot in the College Football Playoff. He was third on the team in sacks (4.5) and tacked on 39 pressures. Over the past three years, he's amassed 100 tackles (25.5 for loss) and13 sacks.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As two of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles in the country, Hopper and Christensen pair should bring an electric skillset to Colorado's trenches. Former Appalachian State defensive tackle Dylan Manuel will see a heavy workload as well, as he's built like a more conventional run stuffer.

Colorado's defensive line received a major boost this offseason, and with Christensen now able to play, it should see worlds of improvement.