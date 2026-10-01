Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Line Strategy Against Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes face a tough rushing attack against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5. The Red Raiders possess two dominant running backs in J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey who have found great success this season.

In addition, they have utilized quarterback Thomas Castellanos in certain red zone run sets, as he’s recorded 10 carries for 44 yards and two rushing touchdowns. But despite that challenge, the Buffaloes’ defensive line trusts its guns on the defensive line.

Colorado Buffaloes staying stock on the defensive line

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Buffs defensive lineman Santana Hopper took to the podium for a press conference. He was asked whether the Buffaloes have changed anything ahead of their matchup with Texas Tech. While he admitted that the coaching staff is challenging them in a few new ways, the team plans to stick with the same game plan for the most part up front.

“We do certain things,” Hopper said. “We’ve got some calls, but nothing too crazy. Every team that we’ve played can run the ball down our face for some reason; I don’t really know why. But it’s nothing too different; we’re just handling business…[But we are] just taking some different approaches to things…we’ve got two losses, so we’ve got to make some changes; try some new things. And that’s what we’re doing.”

How the Colorado Buffaloes will balance pass rush and run defense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes have challenged themselves to get more pressure on the quarterback this week. It should be a successful strategy, considering Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond’s limited mobility, as he is still not 100 percent after his torn ACL from last season.

However, the Buffs will have to strike a balance between getting after Hammond and keeping the Red Raiders’ rushing attack in check. Edge rusher Toby Anene broke down how the Buffs plan to strike that balance.

“It just comes down to reading our keys,” Anene said. “Reading our tackles, understanding down and distance, what type of plays they’re running and what the situation is.”

Colorado Buffaloes trusting their system

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffs don’t believe there’s much they have to do to prepare their defensive line for that task. Despite this being likely the best offense they’ve faced, defensive lineman Dylan Manuel believes they need to stay within the scheme that has brought them success this year.

“It’s going to be the same every week, going and stopping the run,” Manuel said. “I feel like we’ve been doing a pretty good job stopping the run. Held Georgia Tech to like 50 yards rushing, held Weber State to, what, 50 yards as well? Throughout the game against Baylor, we held them to like 40 yards rushing. So I feel like we’ve just got to play a full game of dominating and stopping the run. So I feel like we’re going to do a great job this weekend as well.”

The Buffaloes finished the game against Baylor, allowing 116 rushing yards. Without linebacker Tyler Martinez to help fill gaps against Texas Tech, the defensive line’s mentality will truly be tested.

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