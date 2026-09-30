Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to return home for one of their biggest challenges during this early season so far when they host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Colorado enters the matchup at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 play after back-to-back losses to Northwestern and Baylor. Texas Tech remains undefeated at 4-0 and has already picked up a conference win.

With the Red Raiders coming to Boulder for their first Big 12 road game of the season, Colorado will have an opportunity to change the direction of its season in front of its home crowd. The game also marks a rematch of the 2024 meeting between these programs, when Colorado defeated Texas Tech 41-27 in Lubbock.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Texas Tech

Colorado and Texas Tech will meet at Folsom Field for their next matchup.

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, Sling TV, FOX Sports App

Fans who are not able to watch through a traditional television provider will have several streaming options. The Fox broadcast can be streamed through services such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV and Sling TV, depending on the subscriber’s package. The game will also be available through the FOX Sports app.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup is an important one for Colorado because it represents the Buffaloes’ first home game since their September 12 win over Weber State. After opening the season with wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State, Colorado has dropped consecutive games against Northwestern and Baylor.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, enters Boulder ranked No. 12 nationally with a perfect 4-0 record. The Red Raiders opened Big 12 play with a 28-26 victory over Houston before closing nonconference play with a 49-14 win over Sam Houston State.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Preview

The biggest storyline heading into the game will be whether Colorado can slow down an offense that has been significantly more productive through the first four games. Texas Tech is averaging 36.3 points per game, compared with Colorado’s 21.5, while the Red Raiders have produced 1,709 total yards compared with Colorado’s 1,596.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) takes a snap from center against the Sam Houston Bearkats in the first half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond has thrown for 968 yards through four games, while running back J’Koby Williams has added 285 rushing yards. Wide receiver Kenny Johnson has also emerged as an important piece with 290 receiving yards.

Colorado will need its own offensive playmakers to keep pace.

Colorado vs. Texas Tech Odds

The betting market currently has Texas Tech as a significant favorite in Boulder. DraftKings’ latest available line has the Red Raiders as around 14.5-point favorites, with Colorado at +14.5.

The latest available moneyline has Texas Tech at approximately -485, while Colorado is around +370. The total is sitting around 50.5 points.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders sing the school song after the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers reflect the difference between Texas Tech’s undefeated start and Colorado’s 2-2 record, but the spread also leaves room for the Buffaloes to make the game competitive without necessarily winning outright. Colorado is playing at home, and its offense has shown the ability to produce big plays through players such as Colorado running back Joseph Williams.

For Colorado, the most important factors may be limiting Texas Tech’s explosive plays, protecting the football and finding enough offensive consistency to keep the Red Raiders from controlling the game early. Texas Tech has already shown that it can turn a close game into a runaway, so the Buffaloes will need to stay within striking distance throughout the afternoon.

The two programs last met in 2024, when Colorado won 41-27. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 6-5, making Saturday’s matchup another important chapter between two former Big 12 rivals that are now conference opponents again.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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