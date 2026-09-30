Deion Sanders Outlines Colorado's Path Forward With Tyler Martinez Injury

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 23-13 loss to the Baylor Bears in Week 4 certainly stung, but there was a loss in that game that may have stung more. Linebacker Tyler Martinez went down with an apparent lower-leg injury, and he may be out for the season, according to coach Deion Sanders.

As the Buffaloes try to navigate life without Martinez, they’ll need to look down the depth chart. In Sanders’ Tuesday press conference, he clarified how confident he is in his team’s depth.

Deion Sanders’ Confidence in His Linebacker Depth

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Martinez went down against Baylor, linebacker Gage Goldberg stepped up in his place. The long-time special teamer performed well in his limited action, and Sanders assured that he isn’t worried about moving him into a bigger role.

“Well, God bless that we did a wonderful job of recruiting, and we have two guys that are starters,” Sanders said. “They're bona fide. Those linebackers are unbelievable, and if you watch the game, Mr. Goldberg got in there and did a great job. I mean, right off the bat, two tackles. I mean, he was getting after it, flying around. So we're not afraid of putting him in.”

Goldberg has waited his turn patiently, recording 81 snaps on special teams in 2025 after joining the program the year before. But luckily for him, not all of the pressure will be on his shoulders.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Remaining Star Linebackers

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) carries the ball against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goldberg will be joining two experienced stars at linebacker in Texas Longhorns transfer Liona Lefau and Bowling Green Falcons transfer Gideon ESPN Lampron. Those two have been the anchor of Colorado’s defense in 2026, so they’ll lay a good foundation for the linebacker position amid all of the change.

“But now you still have starters on the field with those two,” Sanders said. “Gideon [Lampron] is Gideon, you know that, and shoot, I'm gonna miss Mr. Martinez because he's one of my favorites.”

The duo has combined for 52 total tackles, 24 of which have been unassisted, plus a sack and a pass breakup. The experienced pair should have no issue helping Goldberg adjust to his new role while also taking over Martinez’s Green Dot at the same time.

What Deion Sanders Wants for Tyler Martinez’s Future

Colorado linebacker Tyler Martinez called for the Buffaloes to come together as the program dealt with roster changes Tuesday. | University of Colorado Athletics

But in Martinez’s case, he has a different set of worries on his mind. His career currently hangs in the balance, as injuries have potentially derailed it.

Martinez defied the odds by starting his career at the JUCO level with the New Mexico Military Institute Broncos before becoming a star with the New Mexico State Aggies and transferring to Colorado. But his time with the Aggies ended abruptly, as an injury kept him out for the majority of the 2025 season.

He was hoping to boost his NFL Draft stock with a healthy season in 2026, but running into another serious injury has put that dream on hold. Sanders hopes that even if Martinez isn’t able to return this season, this isn’t the end of his football journey.

“We got to find a way because he's hurt in the fourth game. We got to find a way to make sure he demands eligibility for next season because he may be out this season. We don't know that for certain, but he may be. And I love that kid. That kid is all heart, and he goes hard at practice and in games. Anytime you want to talk football, he's ready, and I'm going to miss him tremendously,” Sanders said.

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