One Underrated Option for Colorado Buffaloes With Deion Sanders on the Hot Seat

The Colorado Buffaloes have been followed by a narrative of potential coaching changes amid their five-game losing skid, as this is shaping up to be the worst season of the Coach Prime Era if things continue as they have.

If coach Deion Sanders’ hot seat eventually catches up with him, the Buffaloes will need to have a backup plan in place in the case of a sudden coaching change. An underrated course of action for CU to take would be promoting offensive line coach Gunnar White to the interim job, setting up the Buffaloes’ future in the best possible way given the circumstances.

The benefits of having Gunnar White as interim coach

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) and offensive line coach Gunnar White (left) on the field during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While White wouldn’t be the traditional man for the job, there are some underrated benefits that would come with his promotion.

His unit has been one of the most consistent pieces of Colorado’s team under Coach Prime. He’s been in Boulder for Sanders’ entire tenure, despite the amount of staff turnover there’s been in that time. Regardless of his personnel, White has gotten strong production from his offensive line, and that has been the case once again this season.

White has received praise from players and coaches alike, especially this season as he turned up the heat in recruiting.

Why Gunnar White should get the job over Chris Marve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And that recruiting effort is one of the primary reasons he should get the call over the favorite for the interim job (should this situation arise), defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

According to 247Sports, White was responsible for landing commitments from six of the Buffs’ 20 incoming recruits in the 2027 class. The site lists two of those commits, offensive tackles Dewey Young and Li’Marcus Jones, as blue-chip recruits.

While Marve may be the more qualified coach to take over the head coaching role if the Buffaloes were thinking long-term, that shouldn’t be their path forward right now. Colorado’s football program needs a full overhaul, and if it fires Sanders only to keep things relatively the same in the future, there isn’t much point in eating his contract buyout of over $25 million in the first place.

White provides Colorado the ability to hold onto commitments from some of its top recruits, while also not putting the athletic department in a long-term bind.

But, again, he can do so while retaining some of the Buffs’ recruiting assets.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ plan after Gunnar White

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; NBC broadcast analyst Mike Tomlin before the game between Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the season, Colorado could move White back to his original role of offensive line coach and look elsewhere for a coach to change the trajectory of the program.

One of the primary names being tossed around is New Mexico Lobos coach Jason Eck. He was hired by Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo back when he had the same role in Albuquerque, and has produced an impressive 15-5 record since he joined the staff in 2024.

But a good splash hire option for the Buffaloes is former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. His work at the NFL level was impressive even leading up to his firing, and he would likely translate well to the college level. He’s been broadcasting for NBC since he left Pittsburgh, and taking over a coaching role at the college level would provide him with a new challenge after 19 seasons of NFL coaching.

Additionally, he could help bring new intrigue to a program that will have to navigate finding a new identity after the departure of a figure the magnitude of Coach Prime.

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