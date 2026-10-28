Deion Sanders Details Colorado’s Response to Adversity Ahead of Kansas State

After the Colorado Buffaloes' blowout loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they're clinging to hope going into Week 9.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders took to the podium on Tuesday to preview the Buffs' upcoming matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats while reflecting on their Week 8 loss.

What he saw on film this week

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) chases after Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They played hard. That was a tremendous blow coming after what we discussed and the adjustments we made at halftime. Then I told them what I thought we needed to do to go back out there and take care of that game, and then we had a fumble on the first play. I think it just took the air out of a lot of them," Sanders said.

"It's like that, 'Here we go again' type of thing. Instead of saying, 'Let's go get them,' It's almost like when they scored on the second or third play of the game. We said, Okay, forget it. Let's go get them." And we went right back down and scored, so we we need to have more of that mentality, and that's on us. That's on me," Sanders said.

If he's seen quit in his players

"Knowing these young men, no. It was a body shot during [the game], tremendously, but nah, they haven't [quit]. I haven't seen give up or quit in these men, as well as coaches or myself. Not whatsoever."

"We're not happy with where we are. We want to win for everybody at CU, for the tremendous fan base, for Miss Peggy, for Rick [George], who brought me here, as well as Fernando [Lovo] and everybody involved, so we do want to do that. It's just not going our way right now, and that's on me," Sanders said.

How he's challenging his cornerbacks

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Lewis (3) catches a pass beside Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson (5) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I met with a multitude of young men on Sunday and Monday, so we definitely challenged some guys. We applauded some guys. You can't just go at them all the time. Sometimes you've got to applaud them and give them some love as well. It has to be a tremendous balance. And some guys out there really played well defensive back- wise, but our corners, we've got to step up. We've got to do better, and we've got to prepare them better. That's on me," Sanders said.

What the Colorado Buffaloes need to win on Saturday

"Be consistent. We're not consistent. We've been consistent. I feel like the last couple weeks, special teams-wise, I haven't heard you guys ask any special teams questions. I told you how easy it was to bring solvency to that, but I guess you didn't believe it. But we pretty much did. We just got to continue and be consistent in that area," Sanders said.

"But defensively, offensively, running the ball, throwing the ball, creating turnovers, eliminating the penalties. We've got to have some kind of consistency. That's the only thing we're consistent in is getting penalties, and that doesn't make sense to me. But we've got to do better. Got to prepare much better," Sanders said.

How he's handled adversity differently this season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Pain is pain. I don't think it's a different type of pain. Pain is pain. I hate losing because I don't consider myself [a loser]. We have different young men on this team, and I think a lot of those guys are winners. We just haven't gotten it together to do what the expectation is to do, which is not good. We got to fix that. I got to fix that. I don't know," Sanders said.

"But it's the same hard feeling. It's tough, really. It's tough. I don't compare seasons to seasons. I can't do that because different staff, different young men, different thought processes go into this," Sanders said.

If its been more difficult to find consistency with this roster

"I'm not gonna say that. We have ups and downs, man. Like, sometimes we're really good in certain areas, and sometimes we're not. And sometimes we're really good in this area, and sometimes we're not. We just haven't put it all together. Like we haven't shown up with the special teams, the offense, and the defense all in one wonderful moment called a kickoff. We haven't done it yet, and that's baffling to me," Sanders said.

"What's even more baffling, and Mate [Damon Greaves] can tell you, is how structured we are, and then we go out there and commit 10-11 penalties. That doesn't make sense to me. We're still trying to figure that out," Sanders said.

If Julian Lewis has a chance to start again

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's on him. That's on him. It's a great question, but that's on him. I don't think you could find a player in this program, or you may find some bitter players that have left and didn't want to leave. But life is what it is. But I don't treat people unfairly. I don't play games with young men and their careers and hate on folks. If I'm anything, I'm too forgiving and very kind. You can ask that gentleman over there [Greaves]. I don't play those games with kids," Sanders said.

"So you've got to understand that we may know a little more than you do because we're inside the locker room. We're there. We understand what happens, what goes on. What clicks, what doesn't. What fits, what doesn't. We get that."

"You sometimes, you guys on the outside, you think you see inside, but you don't, and that's not a shot at any of you. It's just the truth. I don't know what goes on in your crib. Could be a lot going on in your house. I don't know, but it's not for me to guess and assume," Sanders said.

If he's seen Julian Lewis fight for the starting job

"If I answer that, you may say I'm taking a shot at a kid, and I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to go down that rabbit hole because I'm so honest that- honesty gets you in trouble. And I, all my life, I've been brutally honest."

"I've never been sideways. When I played the game, when I left the game, when I did television, when I did radio, when I did anything, social media, I've never in my life been questioned on my integrity and honesty. So I don't want to go down there. You guys do your homework," Sanders said.

The lack of a rotation in the running back room

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think Damian [Henderson II] got carries. You complain when we play several guys, then you complain when we play one guy. Like, which one do you want? And not you. I'm saying we. We complain. Like, we try to get a rhythm to see who's who. You're going to see Richard [Young] a lot more this week. I promise you that. Two-three [JaQuail Smith] is explosive. He's made some big plays for us this season. Dame has as well. Twenty [DeKalon Taylor] has as well," Sanders said.

"He does a great job with what we ask him to do, but sometimes it's about protection. Sometimes it's the style of team that we're playing against. Sometimes the guys flat-out may not have given us nothing all week in practice, and then you want us to reward them. We can't do that, not whatsoever. So, without even going any farther down that rabbit hole, it's hard to really please that many really good backs. It really is," Sanders said.

"But we're trying our best to do what we need to do to put the right guy in there. But you'll see nine [Young] a lot more this week," Sanders said.

If he has a grade for himself so far

"I don't grade me. I didn't do that when I played. I'm not gonna do that now. I don't do that. That's up to you guys. I mean, you guys are pretty good at it. So you keep on doing your thing. I don't. That's not for me to do. I want to win with all my heart, and I'm sad that we're not winning. Not just for you guys, but for- I said people like Rick and Peggy, the former chancellor and the current chancellor, and president, and so on and so forth, and this whole fan base. I really do," Sanders said.

Facing criticism

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders following a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You guys keep thinking this just started. This ain't just start. Like I received criticism when I got to Jackson State. I received criticism when I left Jackson. Am I lying? We received criticism when we were coaching kids. The truth, right? Beating everybody, the brakes off everybody."

"Like, this is normalcy because I'm just different. I'm unapologetic about things I say and how I live my life. I love the Lord with all my heart, which is controversial as well. But it is what it is. I'm not here to please men. I'm here to please God," Sanders said.

Clarifying the report that he would pay people not to talk about him

"I think you misinterpreted that. I said, like some of y'all in here sitting right now, I would love to give you money and not mention my name, and I want to see how far that goes. That was a joke," Sanders said.

One misconception about him

Nov 10, 1996; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys cornerback #21 Deion Sanders during a games against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm gonna tell you what you always misconstrued about me. I never talked when I played. That was all a lie. I never belittled, downgraded, or hated. Never said anything to my opponent. I never talked on the field. I danced. I high-stepped. Never spiked the ball in somebody's face. I wasn't raised like that. I've always been very respectful. But I would never go with an insult, or I would never say anything about any of you guys or your kids. I don't get down like that," Sanders said.

Coordinators' response to Colorado Buffaloes' losing skid

"I love them. Please give me all the responsibility [for the losses], please. I think our coordinators are wonderful. Think they're doing a wonderful job. We can always find room to do better. You can say that, but put it on me, man. I'm good. My shoulders are good. I'm good. They're doing well, and we're encouraging them as well. They're not happy with where we are truly, but it's not on them," Sanders said.

What has him optimistic about this team

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"What I see on a daily basis, and I'm not blind. I feel good about it. I don't see, 'Oh, we're gonna get our butts kicked.' I don't. I never see that. I'm not built like that. I'm not wired like that. What I see on a daily basis are guys who are still fighting, still loving the game, still speaking life into their teammates, still doing their jobs. I could call it jobs because many of them are getting paid, so I could call it their jobs. But I love the challenge. I ain't never been up in my life. I ain't never that," Sanders said.

"I like how this atmosphere is. I thrive on these types of atmospheres. I really do. I like being that dude that you're shooting at. Y'all know what else? I'm sorry, I'm having too much fun in the midst of adversity, but that's life," Sanders said

Reflecting on historic Colorado Buffaloes teams

"I think I was a pro when they were really doing it, like really doing it, and Cordell [Stewart] and I were playing for the same team in Baltimore, and we used to talk about that those days. But I mean, just seeing that black and gold back in the day was unbelievable, tremendously, especially with the head coaches. And I mean, I know we have a statue of Mac [Bill McCartney] over there in the corner. I wish they had put him out front because that's what he deserved," Sanders said.

"He didn't deserve to be in the back of anything, and what he stood for. And I just had to say that. I know that's controversial, but that's the truth. I love what he stood for and what he stood up to. I really do," Sanders said.

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