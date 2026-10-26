Three Reasons Why Deion Sanders Is on the Hot Seat at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered arguably the most disappointing loss of their season on Saturday as they were blown out 57-24 on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. It was the latest of five-straight losses for the Buffs; a losing skid that can only be described as disastrous.

While there have been many factors contributing to the Buffs’ struggles, it all eventually boils down to the coach. Deion Sanders occupies that seat, and it is one that is heating up by the day.

Poor choices at quarterback

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Sanders’ roster in 2025 wasn’t one he constructed on account of his health struggles, he had full hands-on control when putting together the Buffs’ roster in 2026. That included the quarterback position, and it has been grossly mismanaged to this point.

Namely, the situation regarding redshirt freshman Julian Lewis has been a train wreck. Sanders put all of his chips on the table to back Lewis this season as the Week 1 starter, but the Buffaloes benched him after only 3.5 games. They pulled him at halftime of a close game against the Baylor Bears and haven’t turned to him since.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson hasn’t been the answer, as he’s thrown seven interceptions in 3.5 games, whereas Lewis has only thrown two in his 5.5 career games as a starter and seven total appearances.

Even in the case of true freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne, he’s looked unprepared in his brief appearances. For a position that Sanders hand-picked this offseason, the Buffaloes are incredibly strapped for depth.

Lack of halftime adjustments

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have also struggled mightily to make halftime adjustments this season. The Buffaloes have yet to play a complete game this season, as the bottom has dropped out at some point in each one thus far. With the exception of their matchup against the then-No. 11 Utah Utes in Week 7, that time has usually come in the second half.

The lack of halftime adjustments has been noticeable, and that’s another issue that boils down to Sanders. If he’s unable to prepare his team to play a full four quarters and hang in a game when the pressure is heightened, that will certainly contribute to how hot his seat is getting.

A disheartening lack of answers

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But perhaps the most concerning thing of all is that Sanders seems lost for answers himself. During his postgame presser after the loss to Oklahoma State, Sanders was at a loss for words when trying to diagnose the Buffaloes’ issues.

"That was one of the first teams [that did that]. So we've been beaten, but not [like that]," Sanders said. “...We're trying. It's not like we're not trying. It's not like we're throwing in the towel and we're not trying.”

Sanders seems as lost as Buffs fans are when examining the status of this team. This has been a majorly disappointing season despite the relatively high hopes the Buffs came into the year with, and if they can’t straighten it out soon, Sanders may be paying the price.

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