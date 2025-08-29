How Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Plans to Redefine Football Program
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes open their season Friday night at Folsom Field against Georgia Tech in a matchup that signals the start of a new era under coach Deion Sanders, one that begins without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, the two Colorado stars who helped restore CU’s national relevance.
Though they aren’t the only key pieces that will be missing this upcoming season, wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard have also moved on to the professional ranks, leaving behind a Colorado roster that looks vastly different from a year ago.
Still, "Coach Prime" insists the program hasn’t lost momentum. If anything, he says, the Buffs are stronger and more balanced than they were a year ago.
Building a New Identity
Sanders recently told USA Today’s Michelle Matinelli that this version of Colorado may not be defined by a single superstar but by a collective identity.
"I feel like it's a better team," Sanders said. "We may not have the guy that's going to win the Heisman. We may not have the quarterback that we know has been that guy his whole darn life. But we have guys that can make that happen at that same position."
That quarterback is Kaidon Salter, officially named the starter earlier this week. The former Liberty dual-threat standout has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career and provides a veteran presence under center.
Protecting him will be a bolstered offensive line anchored by All-American tackle Jordan Seaton, one of the most impactful returners from last year’s squad.
Depth as the Deciding Factor
If 2024 was defined by top-heavy star power, 2025 may be about balance. Sanders emphasized that depth could be the Buffaloes’ greatest strength this season.
"The biggest strength is our depth. Our lights are truly bright. The same thing that will cause you to shine will show your blemishes. Our fans are kind, but they are tough," Sanders said.
Colorado’s revamped receiving corps will also play a key role in shaping the Buffs' new identity.
Omarion Miller, a fan favorite with big-play potential, is expected to take on a much larger role alongside wideouts Hykeem Williams, Sincere Brown, Joseph Williams, and the highly touted sophomore Drelon Miller.
Defensively, cornerback DJ McKinney anchors a secondary aiming to limit explosive plays. CU’s defensive line, led by returners Arden Walker and Amari McNeal—who helped Colorado post the Big 12’s most sacks last season with 39—will also be critical in establishing dominance at the line of scrimmage.
A Storm Still Brewing
Even without the same level of flash the Buffs possessed last season, "Coach Prime" is still confident that the Buffaloes can create plenty of excitement in 2025.
"We may not have the lightning strikes we had last year, but we're still going to cause a storm," Sanders said.
That storm begins Friday night when Georgia Tech arrives in Boulder.
The crowd at Folsom Field is expected to deliver its usual electricity, and Colorado fans will be watching closely to see how quickly the new-look roster finds its rhythm.
Whether it’s Salter’s command of the offense, the emergence of a new go-to receiver, or a defense ready to make a statement, the answers will start taking shape under the lights in Boulder.