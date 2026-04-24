Colorado Schedules Official Visit With Elite Defensive Tackle Recruit

On April 9, the Colorado Buffaloes hosted three-star defensive tackle recruit Kenny Fairley on an unofficial visit.

Since then, he’s had nothing but positive comments about the program and staff, and has now scheduled an official visit that will take place just 10 days before his commitment date.

Kenny Fairley’s high school career

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fairley has had two-straight dominant seasons at the varsity level across two schools in Fairburn, Georgia.

He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons on the varsity squad of the Hapeville Charter Academy Hornets. As a freshman, he appeared in just five games, recording nine tackles in the process. But as a sophomore, he emerged as a star. He played in all 10 games for the Hornets, recording 33 total tackles, 30 of which were unassisted, six sacks and two interceptions.

After that campaign, Fairley looked to take his talents to the next level, transferring to the Creekside High School Seminoles during the offseason. He hit the weight room hard, eventually maxing out his bench press at 405 pounds and gaining a reputation as one of the strongest players in the state.

His work during the offseason paid off on the field, as Fairley racked up 68 total tackles, 22 of which were unassisted, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played a major role in guiding the Seminoles to a 4A Georgia State Championship, something he and his team will be looking to repeat in his senior season.

247Sports currently lists Fairley as a three-star recruit, the No. 128 prospect from the state of Georgia, the No. 128 defensive lineman and the No. 1,191 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

He’s garnered a lot of attention from college programs due to his strength and on-field performance. He has received 27 FBS scholarship offers and lined up visits with the Buffaloes, the East Carolina Pirates, Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Fairley first traveled to Boulder for an unofficial visit on April 9, 2026. After an overwhelmingly positive experience, Fairley announced that he plans on taking an official visit to Colorado on June 5, just 10 days before his commitment date of June 15.

"When I went down on my unofficial, I loved the energy,” Fairley said. “Coach Prime, we built a great bond... It's Colorado, so why not?"

Kenny Fairley’s comments on Colorado

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fairley talked in an interview with Dukethescoop about his unofficial visit to Colorado, noting that he established a firm connection with the program and its staff.

“It just felt like a second home,” Fairley said. “I love the way the program is going…I just loved everything about it.”

In particular, Fairley mentioned that he forged a special relationship with Colorado defensive line coach Dante' Carter.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“The new d-line coach, Dante' Carter, he’s like family,” Fairley said. “And I just love the energy he brings. It’s electric, it’s something crazy.”

In addition to the connection he formed with Carter, Fairley also had an hour-long conversation with Coach Deion Sanders near the end of the visit.

Fairley mentioned he may be scheduling a visit to Purdue, which offered him a scholarship two days after Colorado on Feb. 11.

Fairley’s reaction to that visit and the others listed earlier will be telling signs of where he’s leaning in his recruiting process as it nears its end this summer.

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