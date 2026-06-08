Colorado Strengthens Recruiting Class With First Running Back Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes landed the commitment of class of 2027 recruit, running back Steven Alexis. It's been an action packed weekend of recruiting for Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Steven Alexis Commits to Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Steven Alexis is a 6-0, 203 pound running back out of St. Petersburg, Florida. On Sunday, he revealed that he would be committing to Colorado.

“Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Colorado,” Alexis posted on his Instagram account. "Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who believed in me along the way. Excited to play for Coach Prime and be part of something special. Time to work.”

As a junior for Gibbs High School during the 2025-26 season, Alexis had 124 carries for 1,113 yards (average of 8.98 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He also had eight receptions for 50 yards through the air.

He recently had his official visit to Boulder and now is a member of their 2027 recruiting class. Alexis is the first running back to commit to Colorado in this class.

In 2026, Colorado will be led by a new running backs coach, Johnnie Mack.

With the Buffaloes in 2025, Mack served as an offensive analyst working with the running backs. He was coaching under former Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk. After just one season in Boulder, Faulk left following the 2025 season for the vacant head coaching position with the Southern Jaguars.

Colorado Buffaloes Receives Five Commitments in Weekend

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Buffs are on a recruiting heater this weekend. Colorado has received five commitments including Alexis. Here are all five of the recent commits.

Steven Alexis, Class of 2027 Running Back

Samari Howard, Class of 2027 Safety

Zaquan Linton, Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle

Jevon Pulliam, Class of 2027 Linebacker

Jaiden Lindsay, Class of 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman

247Sports ranks this class as the No. 37 class in the country with 14 total commits. Finishing 37 would be a major step up from where Colorado's 2026 class was ranked. 247Sports Composite ranked Colorado's 2026 class No. 67 in the country, one of the lowest rankings for a power conference team.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has been known to be aggresvie in the transfer portal. There have been mixed results that have come with this as the Buffaloes have had a completely new-look team seemingly every year under Coach Prime.

Some years, it can work out. Colorado went 9-4 in 2024.

Then there are other years, where the team just won't mesh. Colorado went 3-9 in 2025.

Being so reliant on the transfer portal has hurt Colorado's recruiting pipeline and that was shown in their 2026 class ranking. The Buffs look to be putting more of a priority on high school recruiting moving forward. The 2027 class is proof of that.

Having a strong recruiting pipeline will be key for Colorado to build a consistent winnner. In three years under Sanders, they have an overall record of 16-21. What will 2026 have in store?

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