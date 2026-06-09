Massive Weekend of Recruiting Visits Approaching for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are hosting class of 2027 recruit, running back Kylan Bobo on an official visit the weekend of June 12. Bobo is not the only 2027 recruit making his way to Boulder for a visit this weekend, as numerous others will be there with him.

Big Weekend of Recruiting Visits for Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have been surging on the recruiting trail. This past weekend, the Buffs received five commitments from class of 2027 recruits.

This bumped their commit number up to 14 and has them ranked by Rivals as the No. 38 class in the country and No. 3 class in the Big 12 conference. Colorado’s 2026 class was ranked No. 15 in the Big 12 so this is a big step up.

The 2027 has a chance to jump up a few more spots in the rankings with their massive weekend of visits ahead. Colorado reporter Scott Procter posted on his X account the 2027 recruits that will be in Boulder this upcoming weekend.

Kylan Bobo, Running Back

Jaden Baldwin, Wide Receiver

Zykee Scott, Linebacker

Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, Linebacker

James Harris, Edge Rusher

Fui Vakapuna, Edge Rusher

Drew Sapp, Edge Rusher

Savoy Guidry, Defensive Back

Colorado has another big weekend of 2027 visitors:



RB Kylan Bobo (crystal ball to CU)

WR Jaden Baldwin (CU in final 4)

LB Zykee Scott (final 3)

LB Jahmiere Daniels-Portis (final 5)

EDGE James Harris (final 5)

EDGE Drew Sapp

EDGE Fui Vakapuna

DB Savoy Guidry (Stanford commit) — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) June 8, 2026

Bobo went to his own social media to express his excitement for his Boulder visit.

“We at Colorado this weekend for my official visit this week!!!!” Bobo posted on X with a picture of him and Colorado coach Deion Sanders. “Go Buffs???”

Bobo has received a Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone, who has Bobo committing to Colorado. Bobo revealed his four finalists on his Instagram in late May. The four schools are Colorado, Arkansas, Memphis, and Minnesota.

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) maneuvers past Brandon's defensive line during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kylan Bobo is a 5-11, 200 pound running back out go Tupelo, Mississippi. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 64 running back in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for Tupelo High School during the 2025-26 season, Bobo had 197 carries for 1,726 yards (average of 8.8 yards per cary) and 28 rushing touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado received their first commitment from a class of 2027 running back on Sunday with Steven Alexis. Will Bobo end up becoming the second?

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Colorado's recruiting momentum shows that they're making their high school pipeline more of a priority than they have in years past. Since Deion Sanders was hired as coach prior to the 2023 season, Colorado has been extremely reliant in the transfer portal. That has its hits and misses.

The idea behind being in the portal is there are players ready to contribute immediately, as they already have experience in college football. It takes time for high school recruits to adjust to the college game. However, the portal isn't always a sustainable way to fully build a roster every year.

Having a strong recruiting class could pay off years down the line for the Buffaloes program.

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