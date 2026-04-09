Demetrius Hunter Sends Strong Message About Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden

At a recent spring football press conference, the Colorado Buffaloes’ senior center, Demetrius Hunter, had major praise for a Buffs guard who’s on the rise.

His comments on offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, alongside the praise coaches have had for him during spring practice, make the redshirt freshman guard a major name to watch at CU’s upcoming spring game.

What Offensive Lineman Demetrius Hunter Has Seen from Chauncey Gooden’s Character

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden greets well-wishers before the start of the school's high school football signing ceremony during the early signing period Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. | George Robinson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter’s first praises of Gooden came from the positive traits he’s seen in his character. As a well-traveled senior, Hunter has seen his share of teammates. So what he had to say about Gooden’s character, given how much time they’ve spent playing next to each other during spring practice, is encouraging for the type of player and man the Buffs are getting in Gooden.

“Greatness,” Hunter said of what he’s seen from Gooden. “He’s a young cat, but he’s very aggressive … The main thing I love about Chauncey is he’s hungry and ready to dominate.”

Gooden’s hunger was likely only strengthened by the lack of playing time he saw in 2025. He only appeared sparingly in the last four games of the season for the Buffaloes, after the season was already out of hand.

Despite the lack of playing time, Gooden was one of the few offensive linemen who elected to return to CU in 2026.

According to Hunter, his hunger has translated to physicality on the field.

How Offensive Lineman Chauncey Gooden has Worked Alongside Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gooden will be looked to as a player who needs to step into a potential starting role for Colorado. So far, he’s done well playing alongside Hunter in spring practice.

“One thing you’ll never have to worry about with Chauncey is his physicality,” Hunter said. “On our combos, I don’t really have to do much because he’s such a big force. All I do is just hand [pass rushers] over and climb to the next level.”

With fellow returning guard Yahya Attia anchoring Hunter’s other side, the Buffaloes’ interior offensive line could be among the best in the Big 12. As long as they get what they’re hoping out of Gooden, that is.

But these comments from Hunter are a great sign. For them to be gelling this well so early into their time together is very promising for where their unit will be in the fall.

What’s Changed for Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, who was selected for the 2024 Dandy Dozen, poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 9, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The key for Gooden this offseason has been the rigorous program the coaching staff has had him on during spring camp.

“He’s on the right track with that,” offensive line coach Gunnar White said. “When it comes to the working out and conditioning, he’s done a really good job with that; it’s helped him drop his weight.”

It has allowed him to put on a leaner build and become more agile while still possessing the strength that coach Deion Sanders and his staff recruited him for in the first place.

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (55) plays against First Academy during an high school football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

“When he gets on the field, he’s just a mauler,” White said. “He puts hands on guys, and he doesn’t let anybody loose.”

The results of this program are something Hunter has also picked up on.

“Chauncey has really come along,” Hunter said. “He’s got really great conditioning, he’s really strong.”

Gooden’s stock continues to rise ahead of Black and Gold Day and Colorado’s spring game on Saturday. He will be key to keep an eye on in the spring game, as his performance could set the bar of expectation for CU’s offensive line for the 2026 season.