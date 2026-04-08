Deion Sanders Responds To Former Players Taking Shots At Colorado Buffaloes

Coach Deion Sanders did some spring cleaning Tuesday, but refrained from airing out dirty laundry.

Before taking questions in his second press conference of 2026, "Coach Prime" addressed three past Colorado Buffaloes who, inadvertently or not, made public comments that reflected poorly on the program. Sanders wasn't bothered by the remarks themselves but understood their source material and wanted to provide context.

Deion Sanders Wishes Disgruntled Transfers Best

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Some of our past players have been commenting on us, which is cool with me,” Sanders said. “We're not gonna be provoked or coming back or say anything ignorantly back. I wish those guys the best.”

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterback Ryan Staub and defensive end London Merritt answered similar questions last March about deciding to leave Colorado for their respective new programs. In doing so, they caused a stir around the Buffs' perceived inferiority compared to other Power Four teams.

“We're still in good relationships with quite a few, but you've got to understand, some young men play the victim, and that's not the case [here],” Sanders said. “We try to treat everybody here with utmost respect and professionalism.”

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes added 59 players, including 43 transfers, this past offseason after losing 36 to the portal. They lost several top players, including Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard.

Following the publicity of the past Buffs' comments, Sanders made clear to his newcomers that following in their footsteps would not be tolerated. They wouldn't disparage any program. It was an order.

“One thing we don’t do [is] talk about yesterday. Do not talk about your former school, do not talk about your former coaches," Sanders said in a Well Off Media practice video on March 30. "That's just like talking about your old girlfriend, why would you talk about her when you got a new girl ... We don’t do that, we’re professionals."

Former Players Speak On Colorado Experience

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Each portal had a similar discussion about their time under Sanders with the Buffaloes. Seaton, who left Colorado under precarious circumstances for coach Lane Kiffin's LSU, didn't tear down his past but poignantly differentiated his new home.

“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different," Seaton said. "My decision to come here was based off [that] it just means more."

Staub was another who mentioned a noticeably superior coaching staff, noting the much more in-depth teaching process at Tennessee. He spent three years with Colorado as a backup, but now with the Volunteers, he could start instantly.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Staub (17) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In my three years of college football, I haven't had as much coaching as I’ve had in the first month that I've been here," Staub said.

Merritt was a somewhat unexpected transfer, poised to become a pillar of the team's future defense. He initially flipped his commitment to Colorado from Ohio State, but after just one season, he wanted more prestige. Clemson came calling.

“It was just a lot better than where I was," Merritt told reporters. "Facility-wise, coaching-wise, I feel like it was just a better option for me and for me to take that step to the next level."