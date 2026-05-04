Colorado Honors Late Quarterback Dominiq Ponder In Powerful Way At Graduation

The first weekend of May marked a momentous occasion for many Colorado Buffaloes students as their commencement ceremonies took place.

However, late Buffs quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who passed away in a single-car accident on March 1, never got to experience the culmination of his hard work at CU. To honor Ponder, the university awarded him a posthumous degree, which was accepted by his family.

Colorado honors Dominiq Ponder in CMDI commencement ceremony

Bethune-Cookman's Jimmie Robinson III (6) takes a handoff from QB Dominiq Ponder during the Wildcats' spring game Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Daytona Stadium. Bethune 8 | NADIA ZOMORODIAN/NEWS-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before Colorado’s College of Media, Design and Information (CMDI) awarded its bachelor’s degrees at Sunday’s commencement ceremony, Media Studies Chair and CU professor Ted Sriphas gave a speech in honor of Ponder.

“Dom was one of our own. Not only a quarterback for the Buffs, but also a CMDI student, majoring in media studies,” Sriphas said.

Sriphas opened his speech by describing the experiences his colleagues had with Ponder as a member of their classes.

“I regret that I never had the opportunity to work with Dom, although several of my colleagues did,” Sriphas said. “One called him a ‘peer leader’ and noted his strong and reassuring presence in class. Another said that he excelled with humility, curiosity, academic rigor and humor.”

Ponder was nearly done with his media studies degree prior to his passing, and thus, the university deemed it necessary to award his posthumous degree to his family as a reminder of his hard work.

“Today, Dom will graduate with a posthumous degree from my department, having completed more than 80 percent of the degree requirements before his accident,” Sriphas said. “His sister, Monroe Ponder, will be on stage to accept the degree on his behalf.”

To conclude the speech, Sriphas recalled a conversation he’d had with Ponder’s mother, Katrina Hughes. He included Hughes’s beaming remarks about how her son lived his life so the students and families in attendance could remember Ponder alongside her just a week before Mother’s Day.

“Katrina told me that Dom loved life, lived it to the fullest, had such a big heart and made people feel loved, included and important,” Sriphas said. “Thank you all for channeling Dom’s beautiful spirit today.”

Monroe Ponder then took to the stage to accept her brother’s degree as she was showered in support from those in attendance and consoled by CMDI Dean Lori Bergen.

Dominiq Ponder’s legacy at Colorado

Nov 14, 2019; Naples, FL, USA; Naples High School's Dominiq Ponder hands the ball off, during their 6A regional semifinal game against Miami Central, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Staver Field in Naples. Mandatory Credit: Jon Austria/Naples Daily via USA TODAY NETWORK | Jon Austria/Naples Daily-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ponder’s teammates have dedicated their 2026 season to him, having rallied behind one another when handling the tragic loss.

“It almost didn’t feel real to a degree,” said Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor in the first press conference of the Buffs’ spring season. “It was like, ‘Dang, I was just laughing with you, just talking about the tattoo you had gotten, we were talking about the other tattoos you were thinking about getting.’ And then, to get that news on Sunday after church, it felt like I got hit by a train.”

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes will be wearing a commemorative patch on their uniforms throughout the 2026 season that reads, “DP 7,” Ponder’s initials, and the jersey number he intended to wear this season.

The football team held a celebration of life for Ponder on March 7, and since then, CU Athletics, as well as CMDI, have done everything they can to ensure that his legacy on the field and in the classroom is not soon forgotten.

Ponder’s family launched the 722 Foundation following his tragic passing. It aims to raise money to “support student athletes, children’s hospitals, families facing medical challenges, and promote responsible decision-making.” After Ponder’s degree was awarded, Colorado promoted the foundation to those in attendance and watching remotely.

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