Colorado Buffaloes Reuniting in Jacksonville Jaguars Secondary

The Colorado Buffaloes sent yet another defensive back to the Jacksonville Jaguars in undrafted free agent Preston Hodge.

He is the third Colorado defensive back to join the team in the last two seasons with Travis Hunter and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. Here’s a look at how Colorado’s program, led by arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history, coach Deion Sanders, has prepared the trio for the next level.

Cornerback Preston Hodge

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hodge was Colorado’s only undrafted free agent signing from the secondary in 2026, but that comes with good reason. At Colorado, Hodge has been a highly productive tackler and a player who’s shown excellent effort. These values were instilled in Hodge by Coach Prime.

“[Hodge] doesn’t settle for mediocrity,” Sanders said. “He doesn’t want to be the guy that’s talked about for a whole week because he didn’t do the job…I love that he takes that upon himself and is like, ‘We’re going to right this wrong immediately.’”

Hodge’s above-and-beyond mentality was on display in his time with the Buffaloes. He played at CU for two years after transferring from Liberty, recording 88 total tackles, 61 of which were unassisted, 19 pass breakups and three interceptions across both seasons.

The 6-0, 200-pound cornerback was an intriguing prospect to not only the Jaguars despite not hearing his name called during the draft. He also stood out to the Dallas Cowboys, who hosted him for a pre-draft visit on April 2.

Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado’s claim to fame in terms of cornerback development is, and potentially always will be, Travis Hunter.

The two-way star won the Buffaloes’ second Heisman Trophy in program history after his 2024 campaign, an award that was well-deserved.

Hunter’s historic season saw him record 35 tackles, 24 of which were unassisted, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and four interceptions as the cornerstone of Colorado’s secondary. This was in addition to his 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Buffaloes’ leading receiver.

But while his on-field performance spoke for itself, Sanders weighed in on the person he got to know when coaching Hunter during his college career ahead of his Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“He wants to be great at everything,” Sanders said. “Great student, great offensive player, great defensive player, great young man, loves the game, loves the practice, loves his family, loves his mother, loves his father, loves his fiancée, he wants to have a commitment to excellence in everything he does, including fishing.”

Hunter’s success at Colorado more than prepared him for the NFL, as the Jaguars even traded up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select him.

Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

One of Hunter’s Colorado teammates, Silmon-Craig, was a major contributor in his own right at Colorado.

Silmon-Craig was a hard-hitting safety who was along for the ride with Coach Prime throughout his football career, starting in high school and continuing from Jackson State to Colorado.

The same sentiments shared by Hodge were instilled in Silmon-Craig by Sanders as well.

Silmon-Craig racked up a whopping 133 tackles in his two seasons with the Buffaloes, 96 of which were unassisted, five pass breakups, three sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

He’s a bit undersized for an NFL safety at 5-10, 185 pounds, but the abilities he gained from Sanders’s system at Colorado still allowed him to carve out a spot on the Jaguars’ main roster as an undrafted free agent.

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