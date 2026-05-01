Five Buffaloes Who Could Declare Early for the NFL Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have overhauled their roster during the offseason and brought in a number of talented players in the process.

Here’s a look at five Buffaloes entering their junior, redshirt junior or redshirt sophomore seasons who could declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Jah Jah Boyd

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Boyd has been largely overlooked in his career to this point due to playing on an Indiana Hoosiers roster that has been loaded with talent. Additionally, he suffered a season-ending injury during his true freshman season that kept him out of any game action.

During Indiana’s run to the National Championship, though, Boyd was an off-and-on contributor on the defense. He tallied eight tackles, all but one of which were unassisted, along with a forced fumble.

In the small sample size, Boyd has shown major potential. He is a hard hitter and willing tackler, something that was also seen in Colorado’s spring game. He had one of the better defensive performances, totaling four tackles, three of which were unassisted, as well as a five-yard tackle for loss.

If Boyd can stay on the field in his initial season with the Buffaloes, he could be on the watchlist to declare early for the NFL Draft.

Offensive Tackle Bo Hughley

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hughley comes to the Buffaloes by way of the SEC, where he played three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs.

While there, the 6-7, 295-pound offensive tackle struggled to break through in a stacked offensive line room. That was, until his redshirt sophomore season, when he played in 10 games for the Bulldogs and started two.

His SEC experience and size will make him a primary candidate for Colorado’s starting lineup, and if he can put a good season together, he could be hearing his name called in the draft next April.

Cornerback RJ Johnson

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson is one of Colorado’s very few returning defensive players from the 2025 season. He was a starter early in the season before suffering an injury that kept him out for the rest of the year.

He was off to a good start, though, tallying eight total tackles, five of which were unassisted, a pass breakup and an interception in three games.

Johnson will likely be a leader in the cornerback room this season, and if he maintains a fully healthy campaign with that type of production, the sky is the limit for him in his NFL aspirations.

Offensive Guard Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Attia was Colorado’s emerging star on the offensive line in 2025, playing a variety of positions in the process. He played 326 snaps at a combination of left guard, right guard, center and tight end.

He won Pro Football Focus’s Big 12 Left Guard of the Week award in Week 12 as a culmination of his stellar play. He is an excellent pulling guard and will be a weapon in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

Attia’s versatility and run-blocking skills will be exciting to NFL teams. The only question that remains is: Will he take those skills to the league this season, or will he spend one more year in Boulder?

Safety Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter is one of, if not Colorado’s, most exciting incoming transfers this season. He was a star with the Tennessee Volunteers, tallying 63 tackles, 44 of which were unassisted, three pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in two seasons.

The only issue: Carter played just eight games for Tennessee in 2025 before leaving the team early and entering the transfer portal due to a dispute.

But his talent is undeniable, with coach Deion Sanders even calling him one of the team’s best pure athletes.

“Boo is arguably the best athlete on the team,” said Sanders during his April 7 press conference. “He could play safety as well as corner, slot and return kicks as well and do multiple things.”

If Colorado can address the character concerns that have surrounded Carter since his Tennessee exit, he could be high on draft boards when April rolls around next year.

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