Alamo Bowl between Colorado and BYU shatters record for TV viewership
The 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl shattered records, drawing in an unprecedented 8.0 million viewers for the showdown between No. 17 BYU and No. 23 Colorado. This milestone marked the highest non-College Football Playoff or New Year’s Six bowl game viewership since the 2020 Citrus Bowl, which featured Alabama and Michigan. The game, broadcast on ABC on December 28, highlighted the growing influence of Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders, whose magnetic presence and high-profile leadership continue to captivate audiences, further exemplifying the "Prime Effect."
In addition to the remarkable television audience, the Alamodome welcomed a sellout crowd of 64,261 fans, marking the 12th sellout in the event’s 32-year history. This impressive turnout contributed to raising the Valero Alamo Bowl’s average attendance to 60,530 during the CFP era, accounting for 93% of the stadium’s capacity, excluding the COVID-restricted years.
The 2024 matchup added to the Alamo Bowl’s tradition of hosting compelling Top 25 battles, making it the ninth such clash in the last eleven years. BYU’s commanding 36-14 victory over Colorado not only solidified their strong season finish but also underscored the event’s reputation for competitive and entertaining football.
Historically, the Valero Alamo Bowl has consistently delivered high viewership, with previous record games including the 2010 showdown between Michigan State and Texas Tech (7.83 million viewers) and the 2006 contest featuring Texas and Iowa (7.79 million). However, the 2024 game set a new benchmark, surpassing all previous records.
The Valero Alamo Bowl’s ability to attract large audiences reflects its growing prestige as one of the premier non-CFP bowl games. The combination of ranked teams, compelling matchups, and vibrant fan engagement ensures the Alamo Bowl remains a must-watch event in the college football postseason landscape. As the sport continues to evolve, events like this demonstrate how influential coaches and exciting teams can drive record-breaking viewership, reinforcing the significance of bowl games beyond the CFP and NY6 tiers.