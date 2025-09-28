Three Takeaways From Colorado's Heartbreaking Loss to BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered yet another close defeat at home on Saturday night. This time, it was to the BYU Cougars by a final score of 24-21. Colorado had a golden opportunity to pull the upset over the No. 25-ranked Cougars, but critical mistakes bit them in the end.
Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Buffaloes loss to BYU.
Kaidon Salter Should Start at Quarterback for the Rest of the Season
2025 did not get off to a smooth start for quarterback Kaidon Salter. After two games, Deion Sanders made the move to start Ryan Staub. After just one game of Staub, “Coach Prime” decided to go back to Salter in their game a week ago vs. Wyoming.
Salter played the previous four seasons for the Liberty Flames before transferring to Colorado this season. The dual-threat quarterback put both his arm and legs on display vs. BYU.
He went 11/16 passing for 119 yards with one touchdown and one interception through the air and added another 49 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.
The dual-threat option is a big reason why Colorado wanted Salter, and he put it on display. He made plays as a passer and a runner as Colorado stormed out to a 14-0 lead. The Buffaloes opening score was a Salter 3-yard touchdown where he maneuvered out of the pocket and into the end zone. He consistently made plays with his legs and made a few big time throws. That was the good.
The bad was the last two drives. With about six minutes to go, Colorado was facing a 3rd down and 6 at their own 41-yard line down 24-21. Salter dropped back to pass but didn’t see a wide open Buffalo for what would have been a first down. Salter’s pass was batted down and Colorado punted.
On the final drive, Salter made an ill-advised throw that was intercepted, ending the game. There were ups and downs, but Salter proved that he should be the starter for the remainder of the season.
Big 12 Title Hopes Are Done
While they may not be officially eliminated, this loss just about ended any hopes for Colorado when it comes to competing for a Big 12 championship. They are now 0-2 in conference play and the schedule will not get easier. Next up for Colorado is a road game against TCU.
If the Buffaloes want any chance of qualifying for the Big 12 championship game, they would have to win out and get a lot of help. The Big 12 was chaotic in 2024, and that almost resulted in Colorado getting in the title game with two conference losses. It’s unlikely that scenario coupled with the Buffaloes running the table would happen.
4th Quarter Offense Costly
Colorado’s offense looked good through three quarters. They put up 21 points heading into the fourth. They would not score again.
The Buffaloes had the ball three times in the fourth quarter. Those drives resulted in 11 plays for nine yards and an interception.
Colorado’s defense did all they could do after BYU took the lead early in the fourth quarter. They forced a long missed field goal and then got the ball back again for the offense with a punt. The offense couldn’t get the job done in crunch time.