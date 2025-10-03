Why Colorado Needs to Expand Drelon Miller’s Role After Breakout Performance
The Colorado Buffaloes are searching for answers after a rough start to Big 12 play, but one promising solution may have revealed itself last weekend at Folsom Field.
When sophomore wideout Drelon Miller lined up in the backfield against BYU, Colorado’s offense suddenly came alive. For a moment, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s play-calling looked unstoppable. But as quickly as the wildcat appeared, it disappeared, leaving questions about why the Buffs didn’t continue leaning on it.
This week, coach Deion Sanders made it clear the experiment wasn’t just a one-time trick. Instead, it’s a wrinkle the Buffs intend to keep building on moving forward.
Building on the Wildcat
When Sanders was asked how long he had been preparing Miller to play out of the backfield, he declined to give specifics but made it clear the look would not be a one-off.
“We’re going to build on that,” Sanders told 9News reporter Romi Bean earlier this week. “We’re going to keep building on that, and keep giving him more options and more opportunities to touch the ball.”
Against BYU, the results of Miller's presence in the backfield were immediate. Shurmur leaned into the package early, calling the direct snap to Miller on three consecutive plays that took Colorado 29 yards for a touchdown to put the Buffs up 14-0 in the first quarter.
It was a new wrinkle in Shurmur's offense that put the Cougars’ defense on its heels and gave Colorado’s offense a clear advantage early. In the first half, the Buffs rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 24 attempts.
But in the second half, they would run the ball just 13 times for only 44 yards and failed to score on the ground. With the wildcat working so well, it's a wonder why Colorado would abandon it.
Shurmur’s Balancing Act
The decision not to return to what was working sparked plenty of criticism from fans online, and their frustration was warranted.
Miller ripped off 29 yards and a touchdown on three straight carries, but over the next 27 offensive snaps, he touched the ball only three times while Colorado failed to put points on the board. Then, late in the third quarter, he got three more touches in a row and scored again on a 19-yard touchdown pass—but saw just one more touch across Colorado’s final 11 plays.
The logic for leaning into Miller’s wildcat role is pretty straightforward. Establishing a ground threat forces defenses to stack the box, creating more opportunities in the passing game. That’s when Colorado can strike with its speed at receiver and stretch the field. But against BYU, the Buffs didn't force the Cougars to adjust, and the passing game never fully opened up.
If the Buffs want to earn an upset on the road, they'll need to make TCU prove it can stop the run before moving away from what’s working.
Miller’s Growth and Leadership
With several injuries at running back, Miller’s backfield role could expand beyond just a surprise wrinkle, and Sanders has praised his budding star for embracing the challenge.
"He loves it," Sanders said when asked how Miller is handling the opportunity. "He loves it because he's a physical guy, he's been coached by one of the best that ever did it, and he's learning daily, and I love what I'm seeing."
The physicality is only part of the equation. For Sanders, Miller’s approach to preparation and team culture is just as important.
"He's a guy that practices hard, plays hard, not on any list, late, tardy—whatever, missing anything, he's just a great all-around kid," Sanders said.
That kind of consistency and leadership is exactly what Colorado needs during a season that has already tested its resilience. If Miller can continue to be a playmaker on the field and a tone-setter off of it, the Buffaloes’ offense may finally find the spark it’s been searching for.
The path forward is simple, even if it isn’t easy. Shurmur and the Buffs must lean on what works. The wildcat may not be a long-term identity for Colorado, but with Miller’s talent and Sanders’ commitment to expanding his role, it could be a short-term lifeline for a Colorado team desperate for a conference win on the road.