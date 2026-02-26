Three Emerging Leaders for Colorado as Spring Practice Begins

Last season, the Colorado Buffaloes lacked an edge.

The transfer portal worked in its often-feared ways, creating a disconnected bunch for coach Deion Sanders. Not that talent wasn't an issue, but there were few voices for the Buffs to rely on when times got tough. And now, the Buffs have three new coordinators.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold during the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Leadership, which "Coach Prime" thought was remedied through a bounty of NFL-experienced assistant coaches, never came to fruition. And it resulted in Sanders' ugliest year yet in Boulder, 3-9 with just one win from a Big 12 schedule that didn't even include its best team in Texas Tech.

Prime called the season's final press conference a "last supper," a reckoning before change would sweep across the Buffaloes. The snowglobe indeed shook, with wild rearrangements throughout the winter.

But several returning players are helping the newbies settle in as spring practice nears. With still plenty of time to gel, Colorado appears intentional about creating camaraderie to avoid repeating the woes of 2025.

Joseph Williams, Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since Colorado's offseason began, Williams has been at the forefront. He's embraced his situation after an up-and-down first year in Boulder and has been chronically online to support the squad, even amid its mass exodus of transfers. He also took part in recruiting efforts and has co-signed plenty of commitments and signings on social media.

And as the offense's most productive returner, attitude off the field could translate to progress on it. Williams was the Buffs' second-leading receiver with 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns, but with an improved scheme and supporting cast, his numbers should rise, become more consistent or both.

Ben Finneseth, Safety

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering 2026, no player has been a Buff longer than Finneseth. The native of Durango, Colorado, has eaten, slept and breathed Colorado football since 2021, even if it hasn't translated to a consistent role. He's remained one of Coach Prime's favorites behind the scenes.

With that mindset, it's no wonder he's taking a sixth year of eligibility. And while that still may not come with a starting spot besides on special teams, he's appeared just fine with that. Finneseth has been seen motivating teammates and rallying huddles throughout the Buffaloes' winter workouts, taking on a mentor role even after an undisclosed injury or surgery that occurred in recent weeks.

Last season, Finneseth started six games and finished with 27 tackles, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble and a recovery.

DeKalon Taylor, Running Back

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a running back room that has a bit more continuity than other position groups, Taylor has taken initiative in different practices as its only returning senior. Despite playing just four games in a Colorado uniform due to injury last year, he stuck around and brings a veteran mentality.

He could work with multiple different position groups, too. Taylor was the Buffaloes' best receiving threat out of the backfield, logging more yards through the air than on the ground last season. Entering his fifth year of eligibility, he brings a wealth of experience and has a skillset worthy of plenty of play time.