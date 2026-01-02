Colorado Fans Will Love What Preston Ashley Said Before Under Armour All-America Game

The elite of high school football have gathered in Orlando for the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, one of the sport’s most prestigious showcases. While the event features blue-chip talent from across the country, one voice echoed loudly back toward the Flatirons in Boulder.

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That voice belonged to Preston Ashley.

The four-star cornerback and cornerstone of Deion Sanders’ newest recruiting class delivered a clear, targeted message to Colorado football fans after his first practice—one that sounded unmistakably aligned with the culture "Coach Prime" has built in Boulder.

“Colorado fans, be excited because Presto Money is coming,” Ashley said.

For a program navigating roster turnover and a pivotal transition heading into 2026, that kind of confidence is exactly what the Buffs need to get back on track.

Checking in with my Buff fans, 1st practice @UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/piYJSHpWAh — Preston Ashley (@AshleyBallers) January 1, 2026

The All-America Stage and a Legacy of Greatness

August 1, 2021; Suwanee, Georgia, USA; Travis Hunter poses for a photo at Collins Hill High School. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Under Armour All-America Game has long served as a proving ground for college football’s next generation of stars. Ashley now joins an alumni list that includes Myles Garrett, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, and Trevor Lawrence. It’s also the stage where former Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter first showcased the versatility that would later captivate the sport.

By earning his invitation, Ashley has validated what Colorado’s staff already saw on film. He’s among the most polished defensive backs in the country, blending technical precision with a physical, downhill style that thrives in press-man coverage.

At 5-10 and 170 pounds, Ashley doesn’t shy away from contact. His ability to play aggressively at the line of scrimmage while maintaining discipline in coverage makes him a natural fit for Big 12 football, where physicality in the secondary is a weekly requirement.

For Colorado, his presence in Orlando offers a preview of what he can become. Cornerbacks who excel in environments like this tend to bring versatility, confidence, and adaptability—traits Sanders has consistently prioritized since arriving in Boulder.

An Unwavering Commitment to the “Coach Prime” Culture

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In an era of college football defined by Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), the transfer portal and shifting loyalties, Ashley’s commitment to Colorado has been a rare constant.

Despite CU entering the offseason with more than 50 scholarship spots to fill, the Brandon, Mississippi, native has never wavered in his commitment. While heavy turnover might give some recruits pause, Ashley appears to see opportunity.

That belief was on display again when he used the same video message to shout out fellow Under Armour participant Eric McFarland, a highly touted 2027 wide receiver who remains uncommitted.

“Shout out to my boy Eric McFarland—if I can get that boy to Colorado, we’re gonna do it.”

For an incoming freshman, publicly recruiting others speaks volumes. It shows belief not just in his own path, but in the program’s long-term vision. Ashley isn’t waiting to see how things unfold Boulder. He’s already acting like someone who expects to be part of the solution—and helping shape what comes next.

MORE: New Colorado Athletic Director's Opinion On Deion Sanders Is Loud And Clear

MORE: Colorado Basketball's Five Most Important Big 12 Conference Matchups

MORE: Colorado Looking to Add Weapons for Julian Lewis in Transfer Portal

A Natural Fit for “Coach Prime”

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the outside, Ashley looks like a seamless fit for Colorado’s locker room.

Even his nickname, “Presto Money,” reflects the mindset Colorado covets in its defensive backs: quick, decisive, and unafraid of the moment. Sanders has demanded edge, communication, and accountability from his secondary, and Ashley appears built for that environment.

His early exposure to elite competition through the Under Armour All-America Game positions him to adapt quickly. Just as important, he brings belief—belief in himself, belief in Colorado, and belief in what the program can become.

Ashley plays with swagger, but it’s balanced by preparation and football IQ. Like Sanders, his confidence is rooted in anticipation and understanding—not bravado.

Now, as the Buffaloes continue reshaping their roster and identity, players like Preston Ashley represent more than depth or upside. They represent continuity in a time of change. It's clear from his message that Ashley doesn’t just plan to join Colorado’s future—he plans to help build it.