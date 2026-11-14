Colorado Buffaloes Final Availability Report vs. Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes are playing under the Friday-night lights on Nov. 14, hosting the No. 14 Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have come close to pulling off multiple upsets this season, nearly taking down No. 2 Utah, and Colorado will have another chance with a ranked team coming into Boulder, Colorado, for the Buffaloes' second-to-last home game of the season.

The stakes are clear for Colorado as the Buffaloes need to win their final three games in order to become bowl eligible. Currently, "Coach Prime" and company have matched Colorado's win total from a season ago with three wins. An upset win over Houston would go a long way in silencing any critics of Sanders and his job security in Colorado.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Injury Concerns

Wide receiver Danny Scudero remains sidelined as Colorado's coaching staff continues to protect Scudero's future rather than rushing him back onto the field. "Coach Prime" talked about ensuring the long-term health of Scudero when asked about the star transfer receiver who has not played since the Buffs' win over Weber State. On the season, Scudero has totaled five receptions for 24 yards in two games.

Perhaps the biggest injury question ahead of Friday's game against Houston revolves around the kicker position. Colorado kicker Elliot Arnold was hit in the Buffaloes' loss to Arizona State, and he has been included on the team's availability report throughout the week.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Daniel Gerlach (38) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game where every point may matter, field goals are especially important. Arnold has served as Colorado's primary kicker throughout the season so far, making all 19 extra point attempts and completing 6 of 9 field goal attempts. Arnold's longest completed field goal is a 52-yard attempt, and the Buffaloes may miss his leg against Houston, depending on his official availability.

Should Arnold remain sideliend against the Cougars, Colorado can turn to punter Daniel Gerlach, who has served as the team's placekicker on multiple occasions so far. This year, Gerlach has completed three extra point attempts, though he has missed his one field goal attempt.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Arnold completed his lone attempt against Arizona State while Gerlach completed one extra point attempt in relief of Arnold against the Sun Devils.

Colorado Buffaloes Official Availability Report

Out

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back

Kaleb Mathis, wide receiver

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Micah Welch, running back

Sam Gadie, defensive end

Game Time Decision

Elliot Arnold, kicker

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Houston are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Although the Cougars are nationally ranked, DraftKings Sportsbook has Houston favored by only 7.5 points on the road on Friday night against Colorado.

Can "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes pick up the upset win over Houston coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.