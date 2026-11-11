Colorado Buffaloes' Injury Report Has One Big Surprise Before Houston

The Colorado Buffaloes have gotten a tough shake on injuries for all intents and purposes this season. The Buffaloes have lost a variety of players for the season with major injuries, with many others battling injuries that have had them on and off the report on a weekly basis.

But on Tuesday, their fortunes finally shifted in that front. Linebacker Tyler Martinez, who was assumed to be out for the season with a foot injury, was listed as questionable, meaning he could be returning to action soon in Boulder. Here’s an overview of Tuesday’s initial injury report for the Buffs’ Week 11 matchup against the No. 14 Houston Cougars.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Kaleb Mathis

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Running back Micah Welch

Defensive end Sam Gadie

The Buffaloes were hoping for better news on Mitchell, as his absence was certainly noticeable against the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 10. Safety Ben Finneseth has been filling in for him primarily, but the Buffaloes have even had to turn to cornerback RJ Johnson at safety due to their lack of depth.

Welch and Scudero’s injuries also continue to look discouraging. They’ll only have two games remaining to return to action following this week’s matchup, and after coach Deion Sanders mentioned that one of Scudero, Welch, and Martinez would be returning soon, it's now clear that the offensive tandem was not who he was speaking about.

Doubtful

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

The Buffaloes got a mildly positive update on Braylon Edwards, as this was the first time he’s been listed as anything better than out since Oct. 17. Although Edwards hadn’t previously contributed to the Buffs’ secondary all that much this season, he could emerge as a candidate to fill in at safety with Mitchell still rehabbing.

As for Taufatofua, this is the third straight week he’s started off as doubtful. There’s been hope each week that he could make a return, but the first report of each one has quickly dashed those hopes. Hopefully for Colorado, he can defy the odds set before him and help them against the Cougars, but otherwise, it’s going to be another week of rehab for the Buffs’ hybrid lineman.

Questionable

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Kicker Elliot Arnold

Martinez’s return comes as a major surprise, although he’d shown some recent progress. He appeared on the field against Arizona State without a boot on for the first time since he initially suffered his injury, and less than a week later, he may be suiting up for a game.

Martinez hasn’t seen action since Colorado’s matchup against the Baylor Bears in Week 4, and now looks to rejoin the linebacking rotation alongside stars Gideon ESPN Lampron and Liona Lefau.

Elliot Arnold is also still working his way back from the injury he suffered during the roughing-the-kicker penalty committed by the Sun Devils in the fourth quarter. Sanders said he’d be fine in his postgame press conference, so it's a good sign that Arnold is only questionable, as it eliminates the possibility of this injury being anything serious in the final three games.

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