Colorado Forced to Move Homecoming After Big 12 Schedule Change

A change to the Colorado Buffaloes’ schedule has now majorly shifted the outlook of their homecoming weekend.

With the Buffaloes’ matchup against Houston becoming a weekday game, homecoming has been shifted by over a month.

Colorado’s schedule change

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes had homecoming weekend set to begin on Nov. 14, when the Buffs were slated to face the Houston Cougars.

The Cougars' projected win total for 2026 is set at 7.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

However, the Big 12 announced a large number of schedule changes across conference play. It moved nine games from their previously scheduled Saturday dates to either Thursday or Friday. One of the games that was moved: Colorado’s homecoming matchup against the Houston Cougars. The matchup will instead be played on Friday, Nov. 13, and the Buffaloes elected to move homecoming weekend as a result.

The game Colorado chose for its new homecoming matchup is its contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, this presents two major challenges.

First, the schedule change is substantial, moving the homecoming game ahead by over a month. It will now take place on Oct. 3 during the second game of Colorado’s conference schedule instead of the third-to-last.

There are positives and negatives to that, as the actual result of the season will be further from decided. Therefore, ticket sales will at least be higher than if the Buffaloes were playing their homecoming game late in a losing season. In 2025, ticket sales slipped at the end of the season as the team spiraled towards a 3-9 record.

Secondly, the Buffaloes now must face a team that is projected to have a significantly better season than Houston. Texas Tech is coming off a College Football Playoff berth and holds a projected win total of 11.5.

Texas Tech’s schedule struggles

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during spring football practice, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ new homecoming opponent also saw its schedule change.

Texas Tech was one of four teams to have two games moved off of the usual Saturday slate. The first is its Big 12 opener against Houston. This forces the Red Raiders to start their conference schedule on a short week after a road matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

To add insult to injury, Texas Tech will also have to play on Thanksgiving, hosting the TCU Horned Frogs in the final game of both teams’ seasons.

Texas Tech NIL booster Cody Campbell sounded off on the Big 12 and commissioner Brett Yormark while the schedule was being decided.

Friday Night Lights are sacred in the Great State of Texas! It is absolutely absurd that the @Big12Conference and @FOXSports would consider scheduling @TexasTechFB and @UHCougarFB on a Friday night (October 18th)!! I know that @brettyormark is not a native Texan, but he’s been… — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) March 30, 2026

He doubled down on his X post in a fiery statement to ESPN.

"[Yormark] is not the dictator of the conference,” Campbell said. “That's not his role. It is his responsibility to advocate for his members in all cases."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark in attendance of the Arizona State Sun Devils game against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both the Buffaloes and Red Raiders will face the effects of these schedule changes as the season progresses. Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have not yet made a statement on the schedule change, but it is worth keeping an eye on as the story develops.

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