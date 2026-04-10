Big 12 Announces Schedule Update Impacting Colorado Buffaloes

The Big 12 released its conference schedule back in January, but the conference recently announced nine games that will not be played on the typical college football Saturday. Instead, the Big 12 will hold a number of games on Fridays, as well as one on Thanksgiving Thursday, and the Colorado Buffaloes are slightly impacted.

Colorado's week 11 matchup against the Houston Cougars has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 13, setting up the Buffaloes for a showdown under the Friday night lights at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Thanks to Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 3, the Friday-night matchup with Houston will be the second time that the Buffaloes aren't playing on a traditional college football Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Schedule

Georgia Tech - Thursday, Sept. 3

Weber State - Saturday, Sept. 12

Northwestern - Saturday, Sept. 19

Baylor - Saturday, Sept. 26

Texas Tech - Saturday, Oct. 3

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Utah - Saturday Oct. 10

Oklahoma State - Saturday, Oct. 24

Kansas State - Saturday, Oct. 31

Arizona State - Saturday, Nov. 7

Houston - Friday, Nov. 13

Cincinnati - Saturday, Nov. 21

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The schedule change now gives Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes a short week to prepare for Houston.

The Big 12's decision to move nine games off of Saturdays turned heads because of the reaction from Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell. The Red Raiders were the only Big 12 team to make the College Football Playoff a season ago, and Texas Tech is now included in two of the Big 12's special prime time matchups.

Texas Tech, arguably one of the biggest brands in the conference, is slated to open conference play on a Thursday against Houston, and the Red Raiders will also play on Thanksgiving against TCU. Campbell argued that Texas' high school football scene on Friday nights is reason enough to prevent Texas Tech from also playing on a Friday instead of a Saturday, but the Big 12 seemingly went ahead with its plans.

Texas Tech University System Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell attends the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big 12 Updates Football Schedule

Here are the nine games that have been moved by the Big 12.

Missouri at Kansas: Friday, Sept. 11

Houston at Texas Tech: Friday, Sept. 18

Iowa State at BYU: Friday, Oct. 9

Baylor at UCF: Friday, Oct. 30

TCU at Arizona: Friday, Nov. 6

Houston at Colorado: Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa State at UCF: Friday, Nov. 20

TCU at Texas Tech: Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

West Virginia at Utah: Friday, Nov. 27

Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Win Total

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Colorado's projected win total for the 2026 season is currently set at 4.5. Can the Buffaloes improve off of their three-win season from a year ago?

Sanders brought in a new offensive coordinator (Brennan Marion) and defensive coordinator (Chris Marve), but oddsmakers aren't expecting a major turnaround from Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2026.

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